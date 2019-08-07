Policing U.S. intelligence: Victims of Mueller investigation demand DOJ review

by WorldTribune Staff, August 7, 2019

Trump campaign associates who were caught up in the Russian investigation by Robert Mueller and his team of left-leaning prosecutors are asking the Department of Justice to review the conduct of the operaton that involved 40 FBI agents, 19 prosecutors and U.S. intelligence assets

J.D. Gordon and Michael Caputo said they have sent letters to U.S. Attorney John Durham, the DOJ’s special Trump-Russia investigator, complaining about how Mueller and the FBI conducted the nearly three-year investigation.

Mueller’s 448-page report included the names of Trump advisers, including Gordon, and their actions when even though none was charged criminally. “Federal prosecutors typically don’t provide narratives on unindicted people,” Rowan Scarborough noted in an Aug. 6 report for The Washington Times.

“Trump-Russia was far worse than a simple hoax and political dirty trick,” Gordon told The Washington Times. “At the core, it was a crime wave waged against President Trump and dozens of his associates who were victimized by years of criminal leaks, violations of the Privacy Act of 1974 and various defamation laws.”

In Gordon’s case, at a 2016 pre-convention platform drafting in Cleveland, he edited a proposed amendment from a single delegate. He changed the language from promising lethal weapons to Ukraine to committing to all appropriate aid to the country’s military.

For that seemingly routine campaign act, Scarborough noted that Gordon “found himself under intense media, congressional and FBI scrutiny for more than two years.”

Gordon said: “President Trump and associates were treated by investigators and their collaborators in the mainstream media as if we had no rights at all. It was always the presumption of guilt, not unlike the Salem witch trials of the 17th century.”

Caputo, in a his letter to Durham, raised questions about a man he believes was an FBI informant who contacted him in 2016 with supposed dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The man is a Florida-based Russian, Henry Oknyansky, also known as Henry Greenberg.

Caputo said he would like Durham to determine whether Greenberg was, in fact, an FBI plant.

Caputo’s gripe is that Mueller talks about Greenberg in his report but never addresses the fact that he was a longtime FBI informant. Caputo hired a private investigator who he says confirmed that fact.

Caputo said the Mueller report also suggests he attended a meeting with Greenberg when, he says, “they had incontrovertible evidence I wasn’t there.”

Greenberg’s supposed information on Clinton never materialized.

Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the ranking Republican on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, also wants someone to investigate the Mueller team.

Nunes told Fox News the special counsel’s office objected to his committee’s viewing of transcripts. He didn’t identify the transcripts, but the FBI or informants apparently recorded conversations with Trump aides.

“Somebody needs to look at these characters that were on Mueller’s team,” he said. “I think they obstructed justice. They obstructed a congressional investigation.”

Nunes also said someone needs to find out what the FBI was doing in 2016 before the Russia investigation was officially opened on July 31. He referred to July 31 as a “paperwork” start but not the investigation’s real beginning.

“We know the FBI is involved to some degree,” he said. “We don’t know exactly what they were doing before July 31, 2016. Why? Because they wouldn’t answer the questions that we had over the last two years.”

The FBI began receiving material in early July 2016 from dossier writer Christopher Steele. His numerous conspiracy allegations were either disproved or not substantiated by Mueller.

Scarborough noted that “The biggest question for Trump backers is: who is Joseph Mifsud, a London-based Maltese professor? He is the person who said the words that started the Trump investigation by telling (George) Papadopoulos that he heard in Moscow that the Kremlin owned dirt on Mrs. Clinton.”

The Mueller report profiles Mifsud as being exclusively Russia-connected “and ignores all of his contacts with Western governments, including Washington,” Scarborough noted.

Republicans wonder whether the entire three-year Trump-Russia saga was ignited by a Western informant, Mifsud. He has remained out of sight and not spoken publicly.

“It really appears like they were spying on the Trump campaign,” Nunes said.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments