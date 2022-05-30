Police report: Pelosi’s drunk husband ran stop sign, crashed new Porsche

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 30, 2022

Paul Pelosi, husband of Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested for DUI on Saturday evening, according to a police report.

Pelosi, 82, was driving drunk in his new Porsche when he ran a stop sign, pulled out onto the highway into the path of a 48-year-old man driving a Jeep and caused a crash in Napa, his arrest report reveals.

The arrest report reveals he was driving eastbound on Walnut Lane in Oakville, five miles south of the Pelosis vineyard in St. Helena, on Saturday at 10.26 p.m. The couple’s vineyard is not open to the public but they make wine from it which they sell.

He pulled out onto S-29 to try to cross it, blowing past a stop sign, and was struck by Jesus V. Lopez, a 48-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep who was traveling northbound on the state road.

Pelosi was found to have been over the legal blood alcohol limit. He was booked on two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.

Neither driver was injured.

Nancy Pelosi made no mention of her husband’s alleged drunk exploits while giving a commencement speech to graduating students at Brown University in Rhode Island on Sunday.

