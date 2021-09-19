Police, media outnumber protesters at ‘Justice for Jan. 6’ rally

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 19, 2021

It was billed by Democrats and their Big Media comrades as another “insurrection” — worse than the Civil War and 9-11 combined.

One media hack after another went on air to warn that a massive group of violent right-wing conspiracy theorists were set to descend on Washington, D.C. on Saturday. They said to expect a bloodbath.

In an effort to ease the anxiety of the sheeple who follow her, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the fencing around the U.S. Capitol re-installed.

So, what really went down?

About a couple hundred peaceful protesters gathered in support of defendants detained in connection with the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol. Many of those detainees remain behind bars despite not having committed any acts of violence on Jan. 6, speakers at the Saturday protest pointed out.

Photos and video taken around the Capitol show media and heavily-armed police vastly outnumbered the protesters.

President Donald Trump said in a statement: “It is incredible that our National Guard is standing at the empty Capitol, not at our Southern Border, where the number of illegals coming into our Country is at a level that has never been seen before!”

“Insurrection” Part 2, as the media billed it, began with prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the national anthem. A string of speakers spoke for about 90 minutes. Then it was over. There was no violence.

There was one report of a firearm being found on one of the attendees, but independent media say that it was an undercover officer who was escorted from the event and was not handcuffed.

The protesters called for the release of more than a dozen hours of video from Jan. 6 still unseen by the public.

“We’re gonna raise our voices in defense of our fellow Americans who’ve had their rights and due process violated,” said Matt Braynard, founder of Look Ahead America and organizer of the rally.

“We’re gonna raise our voices, demanding justice for Ashli Babbitt and for the government to come clean on whatever involvement the FBI might have had in the events of January 6,” Braynard said.

Cara Castronuova, founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution, noted: “Do you see an insurrection? Who watched the news this week? Who read the media? Who was terrified to come here? Shame on the people in the system that put fear in the hearts of American citizens to stay home and to not come out, many of whom have called me and messaged me begging and pleading for me to stay home because they fear for my life and my freedom.”

Braynard said similar rallies are planned around the country in the coming weeks.

The New York Times warned that Washington, D.C. was “on edge” over the Justice for Jan. 6 rally. In reality, the only people really on edge, observers noted, are those carrying water for the Democrat Party who desperately need to keep the Jan. 6-as-insurrection narrative alive.

From the “rally”. Can these fedbois be more obvious? pic.twitter.com/cOgJSexToH — Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) September 18, 2021

Capitol Police leaving the scene now pic.twitter.com/ZSHi2JSno9 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 18, 2021

Earlier at “Justice for J6” defendants rally: Police surround masked man reportedly armed with a firearm. He tells them where the gun is, and they pull out his badge. He’s undercover law enforcement. Without disarming or handcuffing him, police extract him from the event. pic.twitter.com/F1n4PeuXkt — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021

