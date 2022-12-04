Planned Parenthood official says children are ‘sexual from birth’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 4, 2022

The executive director of Planned Parenthood’s Center for Sex Education believes that children are “sexual from birth,” a report said.

Bill Taverner, who has spoken about sex education at congressional hearings, also advocates porn literacy lessons for older students and sex education beginning in kindergarten, the Daily Mail noted in a Dec. 2 report.

Video from 2015 showed Taverner saying: “[We have] in our society, an assumption of asexuality of people with intellectual disabilities. It’s a myth that’s perpetuated, and really we are all sexual beings from birth until death.”

Planned Parenthood all but adopted Taverner’s take, writing in a guide to sexual education called “Fundamentals of Teaching Sexuality” that “sexuality is a part of life through all the ages and stages.”

“Babies, elders, and everyone in between can experience sexuality,” the guide added, according to the Daily Mail’s report.

Around 2012, Taverner said “children of a certain age should be taught about pornography in sex education,” according to a report from Fox News, which added that this is a position he has maintained up until at least February 2021.

In a 2012 interview, Taverner said that young people have a yearning for information adding that the internet is a “major influence on how people learn about sexuality. There’s access to erotica, pornography, that was very different for young people 30 years ago.”

Social media users slammed Taverner’s beliefs as damaging to young children:

“This is how you identify pedophile thinking. When some claims a child is a sexual being, they promote pedophilia,” one post said.

Another said: “No respect for children inside or outside the womb?!?!?!”

Another said: “Human reproduction taught in school at a high school level OK. There was a time in this country the sexploitation of children was, and in my opinion still, wrong.”

While one commented on the fundamentals of the organization when speaking to Taverner’s comments: “Pushing to make it normal. Another step in the downfall of society. No morals.”

