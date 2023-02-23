Pilgrim pride? Prominent Marxist Angela Davis stunned to learn who she descended from

by WorldTribune Staff, February 23, 2023

What do the Mayflower which ferried the pilgrims to the New World and the Marxist activist who once made the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list have in common?

Turns out that Marxist, Angela Davis, who routinely rails against the “evil white man,” is a descendant of a Mayflower pilgrim.

Davis received the shock of her life on Henry Louis Gates’s PBS program, “Finding Your Roots”, the show which reveals the ancestry of guests.

“That is a list of passengers on the Mayflower,” Gates told Davis.

“No, I can’t believe this,” Davis said. “My ancestors did not come here on the Mayflower.”

“You are descended from one of the 101 people who sailed on the Mayflower,” Gates said.

In 1620, the pilgrims set sail from England on the Mayflower. They landed on the shores of Cape Cod, in present-day Massachusetts.

In 1970, guns belonging to Davis were used in an armed takeover of a courtroom in Marin County, California, in which four people were killed. She landed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list and spent 16 months in prison.

On June 4, 1972, after 13 hours of deliberations, Davis was found not guilty. The fact that she owned the guns used in the crime was judged insufficient to establish her role in the plot.

So, now, will the woke mob she runs with turn on Davis the colonizer? After all, a descendant of a pilgrim is one of the founders of critical race theory, which teaches that white people are responsible for all of America’s problems. Prominent critical race theorist Ibram X. Kendi has quoted her at length in his books. Will the books be recalled and “whitewashed” of Davis’s insights?

“When one considers Davis’s lifelong advocacy for reparations for slavery, her logic dictates that she owes money to the descendants of slaves,” The Gateway Pundit’s Cullen Linebarger noted.

Angela Davis’ ancestors arrived in America on the Mayflower. pic.twitter.com/dnwrG6fB6U — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 22, 2023

