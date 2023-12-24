Pfizer: What Travis Kelce thinks he has going for him besides Taylor Swift

by WorldTribune Staff, December 24, 2023

What would you rather be known as: One of the top receiving tight ends in NFL history, or Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and Mr. Pfizer?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been to the Pro Bowl eight times, the Super Bowl twice (won once), and holds the NFL record for the most consecutive seasons (7) with 1,000 receiving yards by a tight end.

Now he’s more well-known for hooking up with the mega pop star and pushing the Covid injections that have been linked to millions of adverse reactions and thousands of deaths.

UFC president Dana White slammed Kelce for being sponsored by Pfizer and promoting “vaccines” that are “garbage.”

“I don’t know him. I don’t know anything about him, other than he’s a good football player. He’s getting a lot of attention right now,” White told the Full Send Podcast. “I don’t know why — unless he’s a believer — why would you promote that garbage? I don’t know why you would do it.”

White added: “It’s pretty f**kin’ obvious we don’t need it, but like I say, to each his own man. It’s like people that are still wearing masks. You’re basically just telling everybody “Hey, I’m nuts. Check me out, I’m f**king crazy.’ ”

UFC star fighter Colby Covington also mocked Kelce for his partnership with Pfizer.

“[Kelce’s] believing in: ”Oh, I’m paid off by Pfizer; guys, get two shots at the same time, that’s the healthiest thing you could ever do with your life,’ ” Covington said — referencing the CDC recommendation of getting a Covid shot and a flu shot at the same time that Kelce promotes in one of his Pfizer ads.

“Dude, two shots?’ Covington continued. “I’ didn’t get the vaccine, I don’t believe in [the] vaccine, but I’m not against someone that does believe in [the] vaccine. If you do get the vaccine, you should probably just get one at a time because if there’s an adverse and wrong effect in it, then how are you going to know which one’s the cause of it if you’re getting two at the same time? That’s irresponsible. Travis Kelce is one of the biggest pieces of s*** of all time for the fact that he’s advising people to do that.”

Covington added of Kelce: “You know he’s not doing it, he’s just telling people to do it because he’s getting paid off and bought for by Pfizer. It’s disgusting.”

Earlier this year, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had also mocked Kelce for endorsing the jab – calling him “Mr. Pfizer” on the Pat McAfee Show.

Kelce said at the time that he stands behind the vaccine “1000 percent” and that he’s “fully comfortable” with Rodgers calling him Mr. Pfizer.

