Pfizer exec feared jab’s adverse effects on fertility: ‘Scale of that scandal would be enormous’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 5, 2023

In a new video released on Thursday, Pfizer executive Jordon Trishton Walker tells a Project Veritas undercover journalist of his concerns about the potential negative effects of the Covid jab on women’s reproductive health.

Walker, who in an earlier video told Project Veritas about Pfizer’s plan to mutate the Covid virus for profit, said that something is off when he analyzes the impact of the Covid injection.

Related: ‘Don’t tell anyone’: Pfizer exec sees big bucks ahead through ‘directed evolution’ of Covid, January 26, 2023

“There is something irregular about the menstrual cycles. So, people will have to investigate that down the line,” Walker said.

“The [COVID] vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that [menstrual cycles]. So, we don’t really know,” he said.

Walker went on to express is concern that, over time, more information will become known about the many potential side effects of the Covid shots.

“I hope we don’t find out that somehow this mRNA lingers in the body and like — because it has to be affecting something hormonal to impact menstrual cycles,” he said.

“I hope we don’t discover something really bad down the line…If something were to happen downstream and it was, like, really bad? I mean, the scale of that scandal would be enormous.”

(View the latest Project Veritas video here.)

The new video, under the hashtag #Pfertility, quickly went viral, with over one million views. But Project Veritas believes it may have been suppressed by Twitter.

#Pfertility was trending within minutes of launch tonight – as high as #9 in the United States It has since vanished The video has nearly 1,000,000 views in 90 minutes with tens of thousands of tweets using #Pfertility What is going on here? @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/XAuMPJNShD — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 2, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish