Peter Meijer is Justin Amash 2.0, only worse; Yet another China asset?

Analysis by Eric Clary

There’s nothing more infuriating than a 33-year-old billionaire talking down to constituents days after he took office. But that’s exactly what happened when Peter Meijer (MI CD3) made the rounds on Sunday talk shows defending his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Meijer won his election seat running as a Trump ally to replace libertarian Justin Amash, who voted to impeach Donald Trump in the 2019 charade.

Like Amash however, Meijer has gained popularity with never-Trumpers, leftists, and globalists by “bravely” siding with the establishment to impeach Donald Trump.

In a Jan. 8, interview with Reason magazine, Meijer claimed that President Trump “certainly bears a share of the responsibility for what happened.” Meijer continued, “Some of my colleagues in Congress, they share responsibility for that. Many of them were fundraising off of this Stop the Steal grift. I don’t understand how you can look in the mirror and go to sleep at night without that weighing on your conscience.”

But Meijer’s sudden pivot to throw conservative populism under the bus may be more than just an act of cowardice, or an attempt to fit in with the cool kids of Washington.

Like his predecessor, Meijer appears to have a conflict of interest making him more susceptible to the Cheney globalist wing of the Republican Party.

The Meijer family retail grocery stores runs more than 250 retail box stores across the Midwest. And like Walmart, it’s safe to say that these super stores serve as a Chinese retailer.

In fact, Sourcing Journal reported on Meijer’s opening of a “direct sourcing office in Hong Kong” in 2014. The article quotes CEO Hank Meijer as saying, “As a major and central hub for business in Asia, Hong Kong appeared to be the most efficient and business friendly place to start our operations.”

It’s no secret that the direct sourcing office in Hong Kong serves as a springboard to the Chinese manufacturers in the mainland. But the exact manufacturers are hard to come by.

These aren’t the Congressman’s only investments in China. A look at Meijer’s financial disclosures 2019 and 2020 show investments into Baidu and China Mobile Limited.

China Mobile Communications Group Co,. ltd, the largest shareholder of China Mobile, was recently labeled by the Defense Department as a one of several “Communist Chinese military companies.”

According to DoD these companies are part of a, “Military-Civil Fusion development strategy, which supports the modernization goals of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) by ensuring its access to advanced technologies and expertise acquired and developed by even those PRC companies, universities, and research programs that appear to be civilian entities.”

Though these investments pale in comparison to the Meijer family fortune, they do indicate at best an indifference, or at worst a willingness to cooperate with the Chinese Communist Party.

When you couple this, along with a spousal income from McKinsey & Company, and consider McKinsey’s roll it the outsourcing of American jobs to China, Meijer’s motives for impeachment may be clearer.

Peter Meijer’s about-face represents a larger conflict within the nation.

Regardless of party, globalists see the MAGA crowd as a roadblock to a broader interconnectivity.

For MAGA populists, this approach comes at the cost of sovereignty and the single-tiered justice system.

It will be up to Meijer’s constituents to decide whether he betrayed that MAGA, but with less than 1 month on the job, it’s hard to say how Meijer differs from Amash.