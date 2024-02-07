Pentagon releases updated list of Chinese military companies operating in U.S.

FPI / February 7, 2024

Geostrategy-Direct

The fact that most Americans are not aware of the following may be testimony to the power of money in the halls of power in Washington, D.C.

Weapons makers and nuclear companies are included in the Pentagon’s list of nearly 50 Chinese military entities that are currently operating in the United States.

The Pentagon released the list on Jan. 31 under pressure from Congress.

The list consists of 46 companies, including 17 subsidiaries. The first list, published in 2021, included 34 companies and 13 subsidiary companies.

The newly released list includes key weapons makers such as the Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd. and China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. Ltd.

Security correspondent Bill Gertz noted that “two state-run nuclear companies on the list — the China National Nuclear Corp. and China General Nuclear Power Group — are key players in China‘s rapid nuclear weapons buildup and have been sanctioned by the Treasury Department in the past for suspected diversion of civilian nuclear technology to the Chinese military.”

Also on the list is IDG Capital Partners Co., Ltd., a prominent venture capital firm that U.S. officials believe is helping fund Chinese military development, according to the Washington Times report.

Other prominent military-related firms on the latest list include China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. Ltd., (CASIC), China‘s main manufacturing of ballistic and cruise missiles; the China State Shipbuilding Corp. Ltd., a major warship builder; China North Industries Group Corp. Ltd., which was linked in 1996 to the illegal importation of 2,000 Chinese-made AK-47 automatic rifles; and Chinese high-tech superstar Huawei Technologies, the controversial telecommunications company.

Free Press International