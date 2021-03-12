Pentagon fires back with ‘revulsion’ after Tucker Carlson mocks ‘weak’ U.S. military

by WorldTribune Staff, March 12, 2021

The Pentagon brass went after Tucker Carlson after the Fox News host dared to mock Joe Biden for his recent speech touting “maternity flight suits.”

On Monday, Biden spoke of his team’s effort to make the military more accessible to women, such as updating hairstyle requirements, tailoring combat uniforms for women, and creating “maternity flight suits.”

Carlson said during his Tuesday broadcast: “So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.”

Carlson added: “While China’s military becomes more masculine as it has assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become as Joe Biden says more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore.”

Scott H. Stalker, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, slammed Carlson, saying “I’ll remind everyone that his opinion, that he has a right to, is based off zero days in the armed forces.”

“The bottom line,” Stalker said, “is that we value women in our armed forces, we value those that have served in the past and those that serve today. We value our families in the military.”

Other senior members of the military called out Carlson for the comments, with Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby stating that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin shared their “revulsion.”

Carlson responded during his Thursday broadcast, saying: “Our military is the last functional institution of any size in this country. It’s the last institution most people trust and respect. It is by far the most important. A weak military means no country. Period.”

Carlson added: “In order to meet the demands of various Democratic interest groups, the Pentagon has dramatically lowered standards in the services. They officially deny this, but it’s true. Ask anyone who works there. If you press the spokesmen, they’ll tell you that it’s not a big deal because traditional standards don’t really measure anything. Well, then why have them in the first place? Why have standards at all? It doesn’t make sense. They’re lying. And they’re lying because they have to lie. Politicians have demanded it.

“You hear politicians like Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Illinois Democrat) say that it’s unpatriotic to question the Pentagon unless you’ve served in the military yourself. You haven’t earned that right. Really? Can only cops talk about police brutality? If you haven’t been elected to office, can you criticize Congress? They’re not making a real argument. They’re trying to silence dissent.

“We’re not playing along, sorry. Every American citizen has a right, maybe an obligation, to know what the military they pay for is doing because our lives may depend on it.”

