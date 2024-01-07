Pennsylvania to change state’s name? Team Biden to remove William Penn statue

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 7, 2024

William Penn founded Pennsylvania and came up with the name to honor his father. It is a combination of Latin words that together mean “Penn’s woods.”

On March 4, 1681, King Charles signed the Charter of Pennsylvania, and it was officially proclaimed on April 2, 1681. The king named the colony after Penn’s father, Admiral Sir Penn.

William Penn was a white Quaker who believed in religious freedom as a guiding principal.

With that in mind, critics say it is no surprise that Team Biden is set to undo 342 years of history in the Keystone State by removing the statue of William Penn from Welcome Park in Philadelphia.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “The Biden admin is taking down William Penn bc they hate America and everyone who founded it. It is also part of the trend of replacing whites. They are erasing ‘white history’. Call it what it is.”

The National Park Service, under Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, said it plans to remove the statue, erected in a Philadelphia park in 1982 on the land on which Penn’s house once stood, and the park will be “rehabilitated” to include an “expanded interpretation of the Native American history of Philadelphia.”

Team Biden has stated that equity has “always, always” been “at the center of every policy.”

The statue of Penn and the model of his original home “will be removed and not reinstalled,” the Park Service said.

The Park Service said that at some later date there will be a new exhibit that mentions Penn and his work in founding the state and the city of Philadelphia. That project, the Park Service said, is not currently funded.

The plan was “developed in consultations with the representatives of the indigenous nations of the Haudenosaunee, the Delaware Nation, Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Shawnee Tribe, and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.” Haaland is Native American.

The public comments on the proposal are invited at https://parkplanning.nps.gov.

The Biden Administration is taking down a statue of William Penn. Not Robert E Lee, not Stonewall Jackson, but William Penn. These people hate America, there’s no doubt anymore. https://t.co/ZHVrJ8GkQ9 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 7, 2024

