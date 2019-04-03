Pencil pushers and clowns: Will America’s winners bow to these losers?

Special to WorldTribune.com, May 28, 2019

By John McNabb

Voices of the real America are being drowned out by loudmouths of the new American Left who come across as angry victims. But make no mistake, these “victims” are losers all.

The Left is angry because their best laid plans failed to produce a 2016 victory for Hillary Clinton, one of the worst presidential candidates in my lifetime. What followed was the first and only attempted coup d’etat in our country’s history. It was an American tragedy orchestrated by little people: The pencil pushers, narcissistic loudmouths and clowns. And now as the grim reaper is beginning to rear its ugly head, the perpetrators will slink away and protect themselves. That’s what cowards do when confronted. They back away and hide.

The Left has a habit of throwing its own under the proverbial bus. Look as what has happened to the its recent heroes Michael Avenatti and Christine Blasey Ford. Both were lionized and heralded but rapidly discarded as their narratives ultimately proved uncomfortable to the Left. Both have been quickly forgotten. Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib will suffer the same fate. The Left has a long history of using people until they are no longer useful. Some lose their livelihoods and others tragically pay the ultimate price for their Democratic Party dalliances. Have we forgotten Seth Rich and Vince Foster?

Pencil Pushers and Clowns come in all shapes and sizes. They lurk ostensibly in the open, but they conduct their affairs in dark places.

The Media is filled with cowardly, opinionated Clowns. What I loved about Emmett Kelly was that he made his points in silence. Would that the media Clowns did the same. Yes, I am referring to Joy Reid, Chris Matthews, Don Lemon, Joy Behar, Bill Maher, Andrea Mitchell, Joe Scarboro, and of course Rachel Maddow. A listless and sad crowd of little wannabes who crave attention. As are the self-important Hollywood celebrities. Somehow, they still believe that America wants to hear what they really think. Robert DeNiro, Barbara Streisand, “Meat Head” Rob Reiner and so many more of the same ilk love the limelight.

The Pencil Pushers and Media knew that the “Fix” was in. Thus, CNN just happened to know that Roger Stone and his wife were about to be humiliated and harassed in a predawn FBI raid with an FBI helicopter overhead, FBI agents armed to the teeth as if the two harmless senior citizens were a threat. The Stones were treated as if they were hardened criminals with FBI agents pushing their way into their home. Roger Stone’s hearing-impaired wife was pulled out of her bed!

This is not the America that I risked my life for. This is a Washington, D.C. cabal of mean spirited, nasty little people.

Pencil Pushers take care of themselves. They typically didn’t see combat if they even served in the military, which most didn’t. But they have created a web of dishonesty, not in the light of day but in the swamp of cocktail parties, quiet private conversations away from the light and clandestine chicanery.

The Pencil Pushers have an agenda. They were the authors of the “Fix” to insure a Hillary Clinton Presidency. They were the authors of the “Insurance Policy” to spy on and damage the Trump campaign. And the Pencil Pushers continue their vain attempt to discredit the Trump presidency as if they possessed the credibility to do so.

John Brennan is a prime example of the classic Washington Pencil Pusher. He continues to spout off in the media. An analyst in the past and now a leftist media darling morphing into a … Loudmouth. We’re talking about the former head of the Central Intelligence Agency under the Barack Obama administration!

It will be interesting to learn whether James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence and another Pencil Pusher was in fact taking orders on the “Fix” and the “Insurance Policy” from Barack Obama.

How did Clapper and Brennan, who held such powerful and secret roles in our government, emerge as media stars? This is an American first, unfortunately, and reveals the alarming state of the Democratic Left. I have nothing against the CIA. I was approached by the CIA when I was graduating from Duke and then again in a conversation with an Air America, Inc official while I was stationed with the 355th Fighter Wing at Takhli Royal Thai Air Force Base.

Instead of focusing on President Trump, America deserves to know how our intelligence agencies totally missed the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. Hopefully Clapper, Brennan and Comey will opine on that very soon. But I won’t hold my breath.

The worst of the pencil pushers are partisan legal bureaucrats of the Democrat kind at the Department of Justice, some of whom it appears, literally took the law into their own hands. Consider the cast of characters in what has been termed the “silent coup”.

Rod Rosenstein started his career as an intern for Robert Mueller and headed Ken Starr’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s role in Travelgate [Starr decided not to prosecute her, but was she exonerated?]. Who knew that Rosenstein’s wife Lisa Barsoomian is an attorney who just happened to defend Bill Clinton in 1998? The Department of Justice under Obama decided not to prosecute the arrogant Lois Lerner of IRS infamy. Other key senior Justice Department officials in the plot against first a presidential candidate and then a sitting American president were Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr, a contractor for Fusion GPS, the creator of the false Trump Dossier paid for by the Clinton Campaign. And the smirking and smarmy Peter Strzok and girlfriend Lisa Page, two FBI officials who were all over the the FBI/Justice Department dirty tricks campaign. They were joined in that effort by Andrew McCabe a former Deputy Director of the FBI and James Comey, the penultimate Pencil Pusher and Clown. Comey qualified as a Loudmouth after being fired. Not hard to make that determination.

What has happened to our government and our country? This is the story that I will tell.

I grew up in coal country of West Virginia. My four grandparents had a total of seven years of schooling. I grew up knowing that I would work and work hard. My other significant memory was that nobody in my extended family complained. They all went to church, loved our Country and played by the rules of the land. Forgive me, but I can’t relate to the America I see today.

We have a party, the Democrats, who want open borders and expect taxpayers to provide benefits to people who are in our country illegally. The political-cultural-media Left want biological males to compete athletically with biological females. This ruling class insists that full term babies can be aborted. I call that murder. They want to trash the sanctity of one’s religion to satisfy a very small percentage of Americans. They want to do away with the Second Amendment of our Constitution. The Democrats want to do away with Electoral College which has served our nation with its fairness since the fall of 1787 and they want to change the shape of our highest court, America’s Supreme Court.

In so doing, they want to destroy the very best country in the world. I have been all over the world, working and travelling. Is America perfect? No, but I haven’t seen its equal.

Who are these people who want to sacrifice our nation in order to retain power? The Left couldn’t win a fair fight, so they want to change the rules.

Our President spoke of the “Swamp” during the Presidential election campaign. Most of us had no clue. But we do now!

The Pencil Pushers did their very best to rig the election in Hillary Clinton’s favor. Forget the fact that she was a pathetic and a compromised presidential candidate. Look at her history of unseemly and morally corrupt activities. Too many to name and none have seen closure, but consider: Uranium One, The Clinton Foundation, Whitewater, Travelgate, Vince Foster, Benghazi, Seth Rich, the embarrassing Russian “Reset” faux pas, enabling Bill Clinton’s many disgusting escapades while he was the governor of Arkansas and then during his time occupying the White House. And how about his documented frolics with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein?

I look forward to the day when we have a woman as our president, but Hillary Clinton clearly wasn’t the one America wanted. Even with big name entertainers she could draw an average of less than one thousand attendees to her major campaign events. Donald Trump averaged more than ten thousand for his events. Trump was the headliner, not some entertainer. And as his campaign picked up momentum his crowds became huge. Hillary’s health and lack of energy highlighted her campaign. It appeared to me that either she didn’t want to win or simply didn’t have the stamina to keep up with her competitor. That Trump outworked her was obvious to all who were paying attention. Trump offered plans for jobs and our economy. Hillary didn’t. His energy, enthusiasm and influence got results even before he took office. Just Look at what President Trump and his administration have accomplished in two short years.

But the Pencil Pushers and Clowns, amplified by the Loudmouths, tried to illegally reverse the outcome. In four years of major college football, I never lined up with or against any Pencil Pushers or Clowns. My guess is that they didn’t like getting poked in the nose. And I clearly didn’t gear up and fly combat missions over the two Vietnams and Laos with any Pencil Pushers or Clowns. But they take delight in their little dirty tricks in the shadows and without recompense.

The Race Baiters and America haters are in a class all to themselves. The theory of the day is that whites can be racist, but blacks can’t be. Hogwash. That is incredibly stupid as all thinking Americans know. But the dumbed down America listens. Jesse Jackson, Reverend Wright, Al Sharpton, Louis Farrakhan appear to have a new inspiration in former Attorney General Eric Holder. Holder recently wondered out loud if America was ever great. Mr. Holder, America has been great but not during your Fast and Furious and coverup and your comment about America as a “Nation of Cowards.” I plan to focus on that subject in the next segment.







America, if you love your country then take notice and speak up. The hour is late.

The Left has stacked the deck against the country that we know and love.

John T. McNabb is vice chairman of the American Leadership Council, co-founder of the Trump Leadership Council and former chairman and CEO of Willbros Group.

