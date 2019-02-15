Pelosi threat: A Democrat president could declare national emergency for gun control

by WorldTribune Staff, February 15, 2019

Republicans supporting President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border should think about the “threshold they are crossing,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned on Feb. 14.

“If the president can declare an emergency on something that he has created as an emergency, an illusion that he wants to convey, just think of what a president with much different values can present to the American people,” Pelosi said.

A “Democratic president can” declare national emergencies as well on issues like gun control, and “the precedent that the president is setting is something that should be met with great unease and dismay by the Republicans,” the speaker warned.

“You want to talk about a national emergency? Let’s talk about today – the one-year anniversary of another manifestation of the epidemic of gun violence in America. That’s a national emergency,” Pelosi said, in reference to the one-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting. “Why don’t you declare that a national emergency, Mr. President? I wish you would.”

Seventeen people were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida. According to The Trace, a nonprofit news organization that reports on gun violence, 1,200 kids have been killed in incidents of gun violence in the U.S. since the Parkland shooting.

As reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety, 251,000 criminal illegals were booked into local Texas jails between June 1, 2011 and April 30, 2018. They were charged with more than 663,000 criminal offenses, including 1,351 homicides; 7,156 sexual assaults; 9,938 weapons charges; 79,049 assaults; 18,685 burglaries; 79,900 drug charges; 815 kidnappings; 44,882 thefts; 4,292 robberies.

From April 2017 to March 2018, more than 40,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses. The overwhelming majority of drugs in the U.S. come through the southern border.

