Pelosi shows off designer ice cream as millions of Americans struggle to get by

by WorldTribune Staff, April 17, 2020

Americans are struggling mightily to cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. Many wait for days just to file for unemployment on overloaded state websites. Some who filed in March have yet to receive their first weekly check.

Others struggling to make ends meet are waiting in miles-long lines at food banks just so they can put food on the table for their families.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who critics say has done everything in her power to block coronavirus stimulus help to small businesses, is boasting about the designer ice cream in the freezer at her San Francisco area mansion.

The California Democrat joined comedian James Corden via video conference on his late-night show Monday, saying “I don’t know what I would’ve done if ice cream were not invented.”

After the interview, Pelosi followed up in a tweet, writing: “We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer.”

“The Paycheck Protection Program ran out of money this morning because Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi, blocked the necessary $250 billion replenishment for the program that Congressional Republicans tried to deliver,” the Republican National Committee said in a statement on Wednesday. “Now ‘Nancy Antoinette’ has to explain to America why she chose to show off her luxury refrigerators and $13-dollar a pint ice cream collection from her chateau in San Francisco instead of funding the Paycheck Protection Program which has saved millions of jobs all across the country.”

Many Twitter suggested it was more than a little tone-deaf for Pelosi to boast about indulging in designer ice cream in light of the millions of Americans struggling financially during stay-at-home orders.

GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest tweeted: “While Nancy Pelosi sits in her ivory tower in San Francisco, eating $13 dollar a pint ice cream out of her $24,000 fridge, she is cheering on Democrats for blocking coronavirus relief aid that has so far been distributed to 1.3 million small businesses that is about to run out.”

National Republican Senatorial Committee Senior Advisor Matt Whitlock tweeted: “After today, Small Business workers and employees aren’t going to get a paycheck to feed their families because of the Democrats. But here’s a video Nancy Pelosi’s team put out of her showcasing a (very fancy) freezer full of ice cream and a house full of chocolate.”

Even some on the Left blasted Pelosi. Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald tweeted: “Her two huge refrigerators by themselves cost more than many people make in a year. It’s so revealing that the politician Dems adore most is one of the richest members of Congress. Pelosi has been so rich for so long that she can’t see how tone-deaf this is. It’s her normal.”

Journalist and Intercept co-founder Jeremy Scahill tweeted: “Pelosi has more money than the entire populations of some housing projects in the U.S. Is showing off your 15 flavor ice cream collection in extremely expensive appliances meant to be reassuring to people fighting 15 bill collectors during a pandemic & struggling to buy food?”

And what was the reaction of presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden?

Biden tweeted: “You have great taste.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: