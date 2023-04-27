Pedophilia pride? ‘Not on the platform,’ says Twitter’s Elon Musk

by WorldTribune Staff, April 27, 2023

An individual created and posted to his Twitter account a customized “pedophile flag” in honor of Alice Day, an unofficial public “pedophile pride day” that occurs each year on April 25.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk took immediate action, suspending the account.

“Not tolerated on this platform,” Musk said, in response to an account that praised Twitter for the suspension.

The Twitter account @zeebdemon posted images of the flag and wrote: “Happy Alice Day, to those who celebrate. I figured, why not use today to unveil the YAP (Youth Attracted People) pride flag I designed almost a year ago?”

“I wanted to stray from the oft used horizontal bars motif, but only a little. I wanted to retain some familiarity,” @zeebdemon wrote, describing the custom flag consisting of different shades of blue, pink, yellow, and white, layed out in diagonal stripes.

The tweet was posted at 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday. It’s not clear how long it was up, but it was no longer visible after the account was suspended later in the day.

Musk made combating child pornography one of his top priorities after purchasing the social media platform for $44 billion in August of 2022.

People took to the Twitter to praise Musk’s swift action:

Elon Musk suspended the person who made a pedophilia flag. Well done, Elon🙌 pic.twitter.com/5euC5MrKZ7 — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) April 26, 2023

Thank you. I was temporarily suspended by old Twitter for simply saying that child raping pedophiles should face the death penalty after being proven guilty. Big change under your ownership. Now pedophiles are no longer protected by Twitter! Keep it up. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 26, 2023

Others slammed the higher ups who ran Twitter prior to Musk taking over, with one tweeting: “Parag Agarwal and Vijaya Gadde would have probably *Celebrated* this. Also, suspend those who raised an issue with it.”

“The former executives that ran Twitter faced immense backlash for allowing child pornography/abuse content to circulate on the social media platform without repercussions,” the Post Millennial’s Katie Daviscourt noted.

You all belong in jail. https://t.co/myTZtHcuXR — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 9, 2022

