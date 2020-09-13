Pedophile chic from Netflix, the network of Barack and Michelle Obama

by WorldTribune Staff, September 13, 2020

In releasing the so-called coming-of-age comedy-drama “Cuties”, Netflix has joined the Left’s push to normalize pedophilia, critics charge.

Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said the film, which has been widely accused of sexualizing children, amounts to “child porn” and declared that Netflix was “now complicit” in helping fuel the “child sex trafficking trade.”

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton is leading lawmakers calling on the Department of Justice to open a criminal investigation into Netflix for what the senator called “peddling child pornography” after the streaming giant released the preteen twerking film.

“Not only is this movie fodder for pedophiles, it encourages very young girls to defy their parents’ wishes and share pornographic images of themselves with strangers,” noted Rep. Jim Banks, Indiana Republican, one of the lawmakers working alongside Cotton.

Netflix defended the movie in a statement on Thursday, writing: “Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. It’s an award winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up — and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”

The film’s “award” came from the Sundance Film Festival. The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh noted that a co-founder of the Sundance festival “is now in prison for child sexual abuse.”

Walsh tweeted: “Making a movie that actually exposes and criticizes the sexual exploitation of children is a great idea. But there is obviously no reason why that movie must include crotch shots of barely clothed 11-year-olds. This should not need to be explained. #CancelNetflix”

Meanwhile, some prominent figures who are paid handsomely by Netflix have yet to weigh in on the firestorm surrounding Cuties.

Barack and Michelle Obama and Susan Rice are closely connected to the company, with the former president and first lady currently in the middle of a lucrative “multi-year agreement” signed in May 2018 to help produce films and series for the streaming service. Rice, meanwhile, was appointed to the Netflix board that same year.

Leftist billionaire George Soros also invested heavily in Netflix.

In his review of the film, Breitbart film critic John Nolte described Cuties as both “dull and indefensible.”

“Hey, if we’re going to protect Barack Obama and Susan Rice, what we’re supposed to say is that Cuties is a damning indictment of the sexualization of children,” Nolted wrote. “What we are not supposed to say is that the children in Cuties are sexualized to stick it to The Man.”

The YouTube trailer for the film has over 1.6 million dislikes compared to just 39,000 thumbs up. Some 600,000 people have signed a petition pledging to cancel their Netflix subscription because of the film, while the hashtag #CancelNetflix trended on Twitter on Thursday.

It’s all so insanely predictable. Of course the leftist media and Hollywood and blue checkmarks are defending a movie about 11 year old girls that is blatantly pornographic. Conservatives have been “fear mongering” about this for years. This is the leftist worldview played out. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 10, 2020

