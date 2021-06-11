‘Pathway’ to jail: Gov. Abbott says Texas will block border, arrest illegals

by WorldTribune Staff, June 11, 2021

Since Team Biden won’t build a border wall, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas will.

The state will construct border barriers at crossing areas along the Rio Grande that allow easy access to illegals entering the country, Abbott said on Thursday.

Texas will also start arresting and jailing illegal immigrants on state charges, the governor said.

“The influx across the border is out of control, and the Biden administration has shown that is not going to step up and do its job,” Abbott told Breitbart Texas shortly before a border summit Thursday in Del Rio.

“What people have seen in videos across the country seems to be the Biden administration welcoming these people to the United States. We won’t be sending that message,” the governor said. “If you come to Texas, you’re subject to being arrested. You’re not going to have a pathway to roam the country. You’re going to have a pathway directly into a jail cell.”

Abbott’s border emergency declaration also potentially raises the punishments for illegal entry.

“Something that may be a Class B misdemeanor right now, turned into a class A misdemeanor,” he said. “That means up to 180 days in jail.”

The governor also added that “there’s even potential for state jail felonies for some of these crimes.”

Abbott noted that the Del Rio sector of the border has seen massive increases in illegal border crossings, something that he noted used to be “concentrated in the Rio Grande Valley.”

Del Rio region residents are “seeing a lot of very bad dangerous people come across the border,” Abbott continued. “They need help from the state to help them address this exploding crisis.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief