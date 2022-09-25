Paris fire engulfs world’s largest produce market

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 25, 2022

A warehouse blaze engulfed a massive produce market in Paris that supplies the French capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food, officials reported.

Firefighters urged people to stay away from the area in Paris’s southern suburbs as 100 officers and 30 fire engines battled the blaze on Sunday at the Rungis International Market, which bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world.

Capt. Marc Le Moine said no one was injured.

Le Moine said the fire was brought under control and there was no risk of it spreading from the soccer field-sized warehouse, covering an area of 1.7 acres.

More than 12,000 people work at the market and its warehouses are filled with fruit and vegetables, seafood, meats, dairy products and flowers from across France and around the world.

