Parents denounce vaccine after deaths of healthy 13-year-old, 25-year-old

by WorldTribune Staff, January 12, 2022

A 13-year-old girl from Araranguá, Brazil died shortly after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. In Thailand, a 25-year-old doctor died 1 month after receiving the Pfizer booster shot.

The families of the Brazilian girl, Vanessa Martins Figueiredo, and Thai doctor, Kansuda Wichaisuek, said both were healthy and had no pre-existing health conditions before getting the shots.

Vanessa’s mother, Alice Romano, said in a Facebook post: “My daughter just died because of the Pfizer vaccine”.

Romano posted this message on Jan. 10, the day of her daughter’s death:

Brazilian news outlet Revista Oeste cited family members as saying that Vanessa Martins Figueiredo received her first shot on Nov. 9 and developed Bell’s Palsy five days later.

The girl suffered facial paralysis and weakness on one side of her face. She underwent treatment with the medicine corticosteroids (an anti-inflammatory) for her condition, but her health worsened over the weeks and she was hospitalized on Dec. 29 with respiratory problems. The 13-year-old was then intubated and transferred to the Joana de Gusmão Children’s Hospital in Florianópolis on Jan. 2.

Wichaisuek, also known to her friends and family as “Dr. Po”, got her booster on Dec. 7 and became seriously ill ten days later. She died on Jan. 7, The Covid World reported.

Wichaisuek suffered no immediate symptoms after getting the booster, but ten days later started to experience side effects including high temperature and fever. She took a Covid test which came back negative and blood was also drawn which showed no problems, the report said.

She was taken to a hospital on Dec. 23. Po’s symptoms improved after five days and she started rehabilitation at Ratchburi hospital. But she unexpectedly suffered a setback, and on Jan. 4 she messaged her father about high fever and a drop in her blood pressure. On Jan. 6, she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was resuscitated multiple times. However, she became brain dead after a period of being unconscious, the report said.

Suraphon, Dr. Po’s father, was devastated: “My daughter had received the booster shot, but the doctors try not to mention any relationship to the vaccination. She was never sick before the vaccine, but after vaccination, she was always sick. I was already skeptical about the vaccine, but I had no evidence to show her why.”

Meanwhile, a fully vaccinated teenage model has reportedly died of complications linked to Covid-19.

Valentina Boscardin Mendes, 18, contracted pneumonia and suffered a fatal thrombosis or blood clot on Jan. 9 after being admitted to a hospital in her native Sao Paulo in Brazil, reports say.

Valentina’s mother, Marcia Boscardin, said her daughter had received the recommended two doses of the Pfizer Covid jab and had no underlying health problems.

“La modelo brasileña Valentina Boscardin muere por Covid a los 18 años”

Dicen que el COVID le provocó una trombosis. Lo cierto es que había recibido las 2 dosis de la vacuna Pfizer.

La pregunta es: ¿se están disfrazando consecuencias de las vacunas, como consecuencias de COVID? pic.twitter.com/73EW7S2Po9 — Cristina Seguí (@CristinaSegui_) January 12, 2022

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief