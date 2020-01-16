Parade of Fools: Dems ridiculed for ceremony delivering impeachment articles to Senate

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2020

The Democrats’ partisan sham of an impeachment was topped off with a ridiculous spectacle on Wednesday, pundits and observers said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who on many occasions insisted the process was serious and somber, was giggling with glee as she brought in platters of gold pens to hand out after she signed the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“Remember how many times Speaker Pelosi publicly stated that she was ‘heartbroken’ and ‘prayerful’ as the House Democrats moved forward with impeaching President Trump?” Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila noted.

“Pelosi actually had a signing ceremony, which is normally reserved for signing a new bill and used several gold pens to sign the articles of impeachment as a way to brag,” Laila wrote. “Pelosi also fought to keep her teeth from flying out of her face as she giggled about the number of pens she used to sign the articles.”

Then, in a bizarre procession, Democratic House Clerk Cheryl Johnson led the newly appointed impeachment managers as they slowly walked the articles to the Senate.

Townhall.com dubbed it the “walk of shame.”

“The moment was designed to allow the liberal media every opportunity to announce what a ‘historic’ and ‘sobering’ moment the Democrats’ walk of shame supposedly meant to everyone,” Bronson Stocking wrote for Townhall.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham dubbed it a “parade of fools.” Some Twitter users said it was more like a “funeral procession for the Democratic Party.”

As expected, the corporate media played along and described Wednesday’s circus as a “historic moment.”

Political analyst Gayle Trotter tweeted: “Alternate headline: “Captain and officers of RMS Titanic embark. A historic moment.”

Pelosi proclaimed: “Today, we will make history. When the managers walk down the hall, we will cross a threshold in history.”

Townhall’s Stocking noted: “The only threshold being crossed by the Democrats is the one establishing a tradition in this country where the party of power in the House impeaches a duly-elected president over absolutely nothing, pointing to no actual crimes that took place, especially not any mentioned in Section 4 of Article Two in the Constitution, where the founders went out of their way to define the types of crimes for which civil officers could be impeached.”

Stocking continued: “Indeed, it is a sad day for the country, but not for the various reasons espoused by Democrats and the media. The real abuse of power was done by House Democrats, and the real obstruction has been carried out by Democrats ever since they pledged their allegiance to ‘the Resistance.’ ”

The Wednesday spectacle also included a speech by Pelosi on the House floor in which she lied about the transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president.

The transcript shows Trump saying: “I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it,” referencing Crowdstrike and the DNC server.

In her speech, Pelosi, quoting Trump, changed the “do us a favor” to “do me a favor.”

In the transcript, Trump asks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if Ukraine had any information that would help with the 2016 campaign hack/server investigation. He’s asking Zelensky to do the U.S. a favor.

RedState’s Nick Arama noted: “Why is the lie important? Because Democrats are trying to sell that Trump was somehow seeking a personal benefit in exchange for the aid. Yet, there was not personal benefit. The ‘do us a favor’ had nothing to do with 2020 or the Bidens.”

The only conversation about the Bidens was later in the call. “This is another aspect that Democrats and media continually falsely misrepresent,” Arama wrote. Trump “did not ask for investigations into the Bidens, he asked Zelensky to inquire if the case was properly closed. In other words, he wanted to confirm there wasn’t any corruption, that was suggested by the video of Joe Biden threatening the prosecutor that had caused quite a stir.”

So much for a somber, sad, and prayerful impeachment. Democrats beam while Pelosi hands out impeachment pens, even posing for photos with their pens after they are handed out. pic.twitter.com/2qfGMxX3fd — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) January 15, 2020

Nancy Pelosi repeatedly misquotes Ukraine call transcript on House floor. Pelosi lied about what was in the transcript by switching “us” to “me.” Ridiculous.pic.twitter.com/euQhp6FpTm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 15, 2020

