Panic in the White House press room: ‘I’m not going to talk about alleged materials from the laptop’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 6, 2022

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday refused to answer questions about the Hunter Biden laptop and a newly revealed voicemail from Joe Biden which seems to confirm the elder Biden knew about his son’s overseas business deals.

Jean-Pierre said she wasn’t going to talk about “alleged materials on the laptop” when asked about the Joe Biden voicemail.

“From this podium, I’m not going to talk about alleged materials from the laptop. I’m not going to talk about alleged materials on the laptop. It’s not happening,” Jean-Pierre said.

There is nothing “alleged” about the laptop. Even leftist media outlets including The New York Times and Washington Post have authenticated the contents of the hard drive which are being indexed for public release by the private research group, Marco Polo which released all emails on the laptop in May.

The Washington Examiner reported on July 6 that it commissioned former Secret Service agent Konstantinos “Gus” Dimitrelos to conduct a full examination of all the files on the drive. Dimitrelos said he found no evidence of tampering or hacking on the drive.

“Hunter Biden’s MacBook Pro was not hacked, and the data contained on the hard drive is authentic. Based on the data I examined, there was no manipulation of any photographs, emails, documents, or other user activities,” Dimitrelos said.

The Dec. 12, 2018, voicemail Joe Biden left his son that Jean-Pierre refused to comment on was located on a password-protected iPhone XS backup found on a copy of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop. Dimitrelos said he located the password to the iPhone backup during his examination of the hard drive.

Joe Biden says in the voicemail: “Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance, just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk with you. I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear. And anyway, if you get a chance, give me a call. I love you.”

The New York Times article mentioned by Joe Biden in the voicemail covered Hunter Biden’s business dealings with the now-defunct Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC, as well as his entanglements with a man he once referred to as the “spy chief of China.”

The voicemail contradicts Joe Biden’s previous claims that he has “never” spoken with Hunter Biden about his overseas business dealings.

