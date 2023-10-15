Palestinian refugees to U.S.? Can Islam culture coexist with western civilization?

by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2023

As some one million people are expected to flee the Gaza Strip ahead of Israel’s military offensive, leftist Democrat New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman is calling on Team Biden to “welcome” Palestinian refugees into the United States.

“The international community as well as the United States should be prepared to welcome refugees from Palestine while being very careful to vet and not allow members of Hamas,” Bowman told the New York Post.

Over 400,000 Gazans had fled their homes as of Saturday morning, the Times of Israel reported.

Egypt has closed its border with Gaza and is unwilling to receive Palestinian refugees.

If Egypt has determined that Palestinians aren’t welcome, can the Palestinian Islamic culture be compatible with western civilization.

“Islam is more than a religion, as western people understand the word ‘religion.’ It is more so a fusion of civil society and religious devotion. It provides law, specifies itemized punishments for violators, and demands ‘submission’ to the rule of the Quran, and the revealed faith,” Thomas Geraghty wrote in a social media post.

Sharia law is “definitively incongruent with western societies, if we are to include all of its directives and aims, and incapable of living under the precepts of republican forms which extend the same rights to all, and affords no special rights to a religious group,” Geraghty continued.

According to U.S. Census data, about 170,000 Palestinians are now living in the United States. According to the State Department, the U.S. took in 25,465 refugees from all over the world in 2022, a 123 percent increase from 2021.

“In FY 2023, the United States expects to resettle up to 125,000 refugees,” the department’s website states.

Geraghty noted: “The United States has laws in place which prohibit the evaluation of people based on their religion. All well and good. However, Islam is not just a religion it is a viral revolutionary compact aimed at secular rule. It therefore does not fit our definition of a religion as devotional practice alone. it cannot be continued to be perceived as such. If we continue to look at Islam this way, you might as well resolve to order your Muslim prayer-mat on Amazon right now.”

Republican Reps. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin and Andy Ogles of Tennessee are introducing legislation that would ban the Biden Administration from importing Palestinians to the United States to be resettled in American communities.

The bill, titled the “Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission Act” or the GAZA Act, would prevent Biden’s administration from issuing visas to those with Palestinian Authority passports.

“Following the horrific attack by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists on innocent Israeli civilians, the last thing America ought to do is trust identity documents issued by the radicals that oversee these territories,” Tiffany said in a statement. “We need to put our security at home first and that starts by closing the door to bad actors who might be seeking to enter our country.”

The bill also would prevent Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from funneling Palestinians into the U.S. through the agency’s parole pipeline.

“At a time when the threat of terrorism is not only grotesquely on display but being encouraged and justified, it is critical that we do our best to ensure the security of our nation,” Ogles said.

A former head of the U.S. government’s citizenship agency said foreign students studying in the U.S. who join pro-Hamas protests should be deported.

Emilio Gonzalez, who ran U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services during the George W. Bush administration, said that any green-card holders who join demonstrations supporting Hamas’s massacre of Israelis could also be denied a chance at citizenship because they fail the “good moral character” test.

“Show me how clapping for babies being burned alive is good moral character,” Gonzalez told The Washington Times.

“Hate speech works both ways,” Gonzalez told The Times. “Universities are intolerant of people they consider to be conservative or right-wing on any number of issues, yet they tolerate organizations and students who espouse antisemitic, pro-terrorist dogma.”

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said that, because Hamas is a designated foreign terrorist organization, “anyone demonstrating in support has violated the immigration law section that bars admission of those who are part of a group that endorses or espouses terrorist activity.”

Rubio called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to begin a review of all visa holders to see who has crossed the line.

“I urge you to immediately use existing law to eradicate this hate from our country,” Rubio said.

Hamas made no effort to spare those who had even protested against military action in Gaza.

A Minnesota native and her husband, who had long advocated against Israeli military incursions into Gaza, were murdered by Hamas terrorists in a kibbutz near the Gaza border that has become synonymous with the militants’ atrocities, the New York Post reported on Friday.

Cindy Flash, 67, and Igal Flash, 66, were killed inside a safe room at their home in Kfar Aza.

Keren Flash, the couple’s adult daughter, told CNN Thursday that she received a text message from her mother Saturday, saying: “they managed to break into the safe room.”

“That was the last time anyone heard from them,” Keren said.

Shortly before her interview with CNN, Keren got the news that both her mother and father were dead.

Keren said her mom, whom she described as “all heart and soul,” was a staunch advocate for the rights of Palestinians.

“Whenever there was a military operation, [she] would always protest,” Keren said, “…because you don’t treat human beings like that no matter what their religious belief is and what their ethnicity is.”

