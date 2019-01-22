‘Palestine’ sticky note replaces Israel on map in Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s congressional office

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2019

A change was made to the map in Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s congressional office. A “Palestine” sticky note was pasted over Israel.

The change was noted in a Twitter post by BuzzFeed reporter Hannah Allam, who toured Tlaib’s office after the Michigan Democrat was sworn in.

According to BuzzFeed, Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer saw the map and added the note.

Observers noted that the sticky has an arrow pointing supposedly where the state of Palestine would be, but really is pointing to Egypt.

The note was roundly mocked on Twitter:

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted: “Why does this person want to make Egypt Palestine?”

The Lehrhaus founding editor Ari Lamm tweeted: “That arrow is pointing at Alexandria, which an enormous, vibrant Jewish community called home until it was massacred during the reign of the Roman emperor Trajan, whose project at the time, according to the historian Appian, was ‘exterminating the Jewish race in Egypt.’ ”

Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American member of Congress, backs a one-state solution and is a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Her swearing-in ceremony was attended by Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour, who reports say still refuses to condemn Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan’s frequent spouting of anti-Semitism and homophobia.

Tlaib also announced her own upcoming congressional delegation trip to the West Bank, details of which have not been publicized.

After her swearing-in, Tlaib said: “And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Momma, look, you won. Bullies don’t win.’ And I say, ‘Baby, they don’t.’ Because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the mother***er,” in reference to President Donald Trump.

Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin described Tlaib’s remarks as “disgusting,” and apologized to all members of the U.S. Congress as well as to the American people for the language used by his colleague.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “I did not like the language congresswoman Tlaib used, but it is not worse than Trump’s.”

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments