PA student charges school ignored her warning of trans student’s hit list

by WorldTribune Staff, April 21, 2024

A female student at a Pennsylvania middle school charged teachers and administrators with not stopping, despite her warnings, a boy who identifies as a girl from brutally assaulting a female student.

The assault took place at the Pennbrook Middle School cafeteria on Wednesday, when the 13-year-old trans student used a replica Stanley Cup to bash the head of the 12-year-old friend of the girl who spoke out at Thursday night’s North Penn School Board meeting.

It was not an isolated incident according to parents.

The unidentified female student had to be hospitalized and get staples to close the wounds in her head before undertaking concussion protocol, according to police.

“But the girl who got attacked, didn’t see it, because she was faced backwards. And all of a sudden, you just hear these terrible loud bangs of the Stanley (cup) bouncing off of her head. And then you see (the attacker) grabbing her hair, and hitting her (head) against the table, and hitting her with the Stanley. There was blood going everywhere. I was at the table right behind, and all you see was blood everywhere,” one student who witnessed the incident told the school board.

The attacker has been charged by police with aggravated assault and has a hearing scheduled for Monday.

The student who spoke out to the school board about the incident not only said she warned teachers the trans student had “a hit list” but she added that she was the next one on the list had the trans student not been stopped.

“You could’ve stopped it,” the girl said. “It was five hours from when I told you it was going to happen. I don’t get how you couldn’t have stopped that.”

She added there was a girl the assailant was “targeting every day at lunch. And they would go to the counselor every day and tell them this is going to happen.”

The trans student was heard screaming “I’m gonna murder you!” repeatedly at the students.

Students filled out paperwork explaining what they knew was going to happen if nothing was done.

A teacher responded: “Don’t worry about it, it’s not gonna’ happen,” the girl said.

Once the attack began, it lasted 28 minutes, the girl said. The school board claimed it was just eight minutes.

“We had to watch [the victim] taken out with blood dripping down her face and I will never forget that! Laying in bed last night I just kept repeating it in my head,” the girl said.

Alyssa Santiago said her daughter was also on the hit list and called twice to warn the school.

“I was assured that my daughter was safe, and I was assured that it was handled, and taken care of,” Santiago said.

Parent Stephanie Pallica revealed that the principal of the school referred to what happened as “a fight” in an email to parents.

“As a parent, your worst fear comes to life, when you get that call from your kid, crying, in school, ‘Mom, help me, I’m scared, there’s blood everywhere.’ You can’t get to them fast enough. And they hang up on you, because teachers and staff are yelling at them to hang up their phones,” Pallica said.

Parent Susan Dziedzic said: ‘When we get an email that states ‘student safety is always of the utmost importance to the district,’ it really has become rhetoric that we don’t believe or trust. I could spend hours giving you examples of the violence that is happening readily, in any school, on any given day, K to 12.”

Your Choice