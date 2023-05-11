Oversight: FBI withholding document allegedly implicating Joe Biden in criminal scheme

by WorldTribune Staff, May 11, 2023

The FBI is withholding a key document that allegedly describes a criminal scheme involving Joe Biden and a foreign national, the House Oversight Committee said.

“The FBI failed to produce the subpoenaed FBI generated FD-1023 record that allegedly details a bribery scheme involving then-VP Biden and a foreign national,” the Oversight Committee said in a tweet on Wednesday. “It’s clear from the FBI’s response the unclassified record exists.”

On May 3, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer subpoenaed the FBI for records alleging the criminal scheme. The document allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions between Biden and a foreign national. Comer issued the subpoena following legally protected disclosures by a whistleblower to Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office.

Comer said: “We’ve asked the FBI to not only provide this record, but to also inform us what it did to investigate these allegations. The FBI has failed to do both. The FBI’s position is ‘trust, but you aren’t allowed to verify.’ That is unacceptable. We plan to follow up with the FBI and expect compliance with the subpoena.”

The Department of Justice did not deny the existence of the document, the House Oversight Committee confirmed to Breitbart News on Wednesday.

Breitbart News reported: “Wednesday was the deadline for the DOJ to submit the document allegedly in the agency’s possession. But instead of handing over the alleged information, Christopher Dunham, the DOJ’s acting assistant director in the office of congressional affairs, wrote to Comer that such information is ‘sensitive law enforcement’ material and refused to readily provide it, a letter obtained by Breitbart News shows.”

Grassley said in a statement: “So the question remains, what did the FBI do to investigate very serious allegations from an apparent trusted FBI source implicating then-Vice President Biden? Today’s letter from the FBI raises additional questions, including whether the FBI has an open investigation based on these allegations. The American people pay the FBI’s salaries, and they’re entitled to a fulsome response.”

At a Wednesday press conference, House Republicans announced they have reviewed 170 suspicious activity reports linked to the Biden family. Comer identified nine Biden family members who were mentioned in the reports.

“Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden’s brother. Joe Biden’s brother’s wife. Hunter Biden’s girlfriend/Beau Biden’s widow, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. Hunter Biden’s current wife. And 3 children of the president’s son and the president’s brother. So we’re talking about grandchildren – a grandchild. That’s odd. Most people that work hard every day. A grandchild doesn’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Comer said.

Comer said the Biden family received over $10 million from foreign nationals while Joe Biden was vice president.

