Oversight chair: Bank records will show Biden family accepted up to $30 million in foreign cash

by WorldTribune Staff, June 16, 2023

House Oversight Committee chair James Comer said he will soon obtain bank records showing the Biden family accepted $20 to $30 million from foreign nationals.

“We have more bank records coming in, we’re going to exceed $10 million this week. And I think we’ll get up to between $20 and $30 million,” the Kentucky Republican told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday.

“We’re going to continue to follow the money,” Comer said. “This is going to be hard for Joe Biden to explain.”

Comer told Bartiromo that the Oversight Committee hasn’t begun investigating first brother James Biden’s overseas business dealings, which could put the total amount of money the Biden family has accepted from foreign nationals even higher.

“We’ve already tracked down a little over $10 million,” Comer told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “We’re pretty confident from other sources that that number will grow to beyond $20 million and it could be more if you factor in the president’s brother, who dealt mainly in the Middle East. We haven’t even gotten to him yet.”

Earlier this week, Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley said the Burisma executive who allegedly paid Joe Biden a bribe has kept 17 audio recordings of phone calls as an “insurance policy.”

According to a “highly credible” whistleblower, an internal FD-1023 memo from a well-paid FBI informant apparently details a $5 million “arrangement” for an exchange of money for policy decisions between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national.

In a speech on the Senate floor Monday, Grassley cited what is believed to have been redacted in the FD-1023 file from the FBI on the alleged payment.

Grassley said the foreign national has 15 recordings of phone calls with Hunter Biden and two with Joe Biden.

The form also indicates that Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden, Grassley continued.

On March 16, Comer released a “First Bank Records Memorandum” detailing a payment of $3 million in 2017 received by Biden family associate Rob Walker from a CEFC China Energy-linked firm State Energy HK Limited.

About $1 million of that money was then passed from Walker to several Biden family members — including Hallie Biden — in more than 15 incremental payments.

Comer has identified nine members of the Biden clan — first son Hunter Biden, the president’s brother James Biden, his brother’s wife Sara Biden, the widow of the president’s late son Hallie Biden, Hunter’s current wife Melissa Cohen Biden and Hunter’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle — as having allegedly received foreign cash.

The House Oversight chair also believes one of the 80-year-old president’s grandchildren and two of his brother’s children have also received money from overseas.

The panel has gleaned the information from records Comer has issued subpoenas for from four banks – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, and Cathay Bank.

