Overlords’ message to us peasants: Hunter Biden gets a pass; You don’t

by WorldTribune Staff, April 12, 2021

The leftist ruling class is using the Hunter Biden affair to send a message to everyone else. Those who share the bubble of America’s overlords have privileges the rest don’t, a columnist noted.

“You are their enemy,” Kurt Schlichter wrote in an April 12 op-ed for Townhall.com.

“The law is not designed to stop crime or save lives but to create another way to keep you in line, frightened and defenseless.”

The overlords are in no way being subtle about this. “They are throwing it in our faces,” Schlichter wrote.

“The fact that the loser spawn of Grandpa Badfinger is thumbing his coke-caked nose at the justice system represents not merely the tacky machinations of a crusty pol protecting the family Fredo. It has a deeper and more cynical purpose – to show us that our overlords are unaccountable and that the law is now merely another implement in the regime’s toolkit of oppression. They are telling us that they and their scumbag progeny can do whatever they want, but that we can’t.”

In the short term, Schlichter added, “this is infuriating. In the long term, it could bring down the system our garbage ruling caste inherited.”

As Democrats prosecute thousands of Americans for trespassing inside their own Capitol building on Jan. 6, “eager agents of the American Stasi are salivating at the idea of charging them with ‘sedition’ for doing exactly what hordes of leftist dirtbags did in the past,” Schlichter wrote. “Of course, none of the leftist dirtbags were shot dead while unarmed by some cop whose name we still don’t know.”

Schlichter continued: “President Asterisk came out and announced that his administration was going to be cracking down on those terrible gun people even as his Snortunate Son got a pass for lying about his drug addiction on his background check. Think you would catch a break? Maybe if you were in a blue big city – weirdly (okay, not weirdly – by design) the inhabitants of Democrat petri dishes don’t get charged for this kind of gun crime.”

What the ruling class is doing, Schlichter wrote, is “more than just helping out a relative or catering to commie voters. It’s a demonstration of power. They can make the rules and break the rules, or break the rules over their enemies’ heads.”

Take Hillary Clinton, for example.

“This dual track justice system is nothing new – it’s been going on for a while. We saw it with Felonia Milhous von Pantsuit, whose classified info antics would have sent any of us off for a stretch in the stony lonesome,” Schlichter wrote. “Not her. She didn’t miss a single goblet of her screw-top Trader Joe’s chardonnay. Those of us who handled classified info understand at a gut level just how appalling this whole thing was.

“There’s no leeway for people like us, no bending over backwards and then around again into a knot to explain the crimes away when a peasant screws up, even by a simple oversight. But she is special. She did it on purpose, got caught, and all the best and the brightest made sure she skated.”

Then there’s Andrew Cuomo.

The New York governor “was taking liberties with lib girls (who pretended to be astonished that he acted just like every other lib potentate) when he wasn’t taking thousands of lives of old people killed in COVID hotboxes. He’ll walk. You wouldn’t,” Schlichter noted.

“D.C. teen sociopaths kill a hardworking guy while stealing his car. They got a deal. You wouldn’t.

“But a patriot comes to Washington and walks through the Rotunda – lock him up forever!”

