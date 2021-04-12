What could go wrong? California allows inmates to request prison transfers based on gender identity

by WorldTribune Staff, April 11, 2021

In January, California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill that requires the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to ask every individual entering the department’s custody to specify their pronouns, their gender identity, and whether they identify as transgender, nonbinary, or intersex.

Since then, more than 250 inmates have requested transfers from male to female prisons, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported on April 6.

CDCR has not denied a single gender-based housing request, the report said.

Inmates at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla told the Los Angeles Times that “men are coming” and that the prisoners should anticipate sexual violence.

“That if we think it’s bad now, be prepared for the worst. That it’s going to be off the hook, it’s going to be jumping,” 41-year-old Tomiekia Johnson told the LA Times, citing prison staffers. “They say we’re going to need a facility that’s going to be like a maternity ward. They say we’re going to have an inmate program where inmates become nannies.”

Prisoners fear that inmates requesting transfers are lying about their gender identity in order to be transferred to women’s prisons, the LA Times reported.

The law signed by Newsom requires that CDCR house the inmates in a “correctional facility designated for men or women based on the individual’s preference.” Similar legislation has been passed in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Since the law went into effect, 261 inmates have requested “gender-based housing” transfers, the CDCR told the Daily Caller. All but six requested to be transferred to a women’s facility.

The prison system requested several million dollars from California for implementing the law, a CDCR spokesperson told the Daily Caller.

