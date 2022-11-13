Over the weekend, Trump explained how GOP lost the Senate: On purpose?

by WorldTribune Staff, November 13, 2022

Did GOP leaders in the Senate throw the midterm fight?

Was it even more important for them to attempt to take out Donald Trump than Joe Biden?

A post in the Free Republic noted the following pre-election moves by GOP senators that damaged Republican chances of retaking the upper chamber:

• Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina inflamed and incentivized the Democrat base by proposing a national law restricting abortion.

• Sen. Rick Scott of Florida proposed a “sunset” for all domestic spending programs — a plan that would even include Social Security, allowing Democrats to once again campaign on Social Security.

• Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky steered money from candidates who fought Democrats to candidates, like Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who are fighting Republicans.

In a Nov. 11 post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Now they’re finding all sorts of Ballots in Clark County, Nevada. They are pulling out all stops to steal the Election from Adam Laxalt. Mitch McConnell, the Republicans Broken Down Senate Leader, does nothing about this. He’s too busy spending vast amounts of money on bad Senator Lisa M of Alaska, when Kelly S is FAR better. Should have fought and stopped the steal in 2020. Gave Dems 4 Trillion Dollars, never used Debt Ceiling. He is the WORST!”

Trump has yet to concede the 2020 election.

GOP Senate candidate in Arizona Blake Masters has not conceded, nor has GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania.

As one MAGA supporter posted on Telegram the president and military service member takes the following oaths:

President Trump:

“…And will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend, the Constitution of the United States. So help me God.”

Every U.S. Military service member:

“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic…So help me God.”

The old party is dead. Time to bury it. Build something new — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 13, 2022

