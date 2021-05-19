Outrage in Texas as GOP establishment appears to sacrifice children to transgender lobby

Special to WorldTribune, May 19, 2021

Corporate WATCH

Analysis by Eric Clary

Earlier this month, Texas Republicans were unable to pass HB 1399, legislation that would prohibit doctors from performing surgical and chemical procedures intended to disfigure a child’s biological sex.

The bill’s failure provoked an outcry from grassroots conservatives against the GOP establishment.

National File reporter Tom Pappert reports the effort to kill H.B. 1399 was headed by two state House members who are allies of Gov. Greg Abbott.

Reps. Dustin Burrows and Jared Patterson both sit on the powerful Calendars Committee, with Burrows serving as chair. The committee’s primary task is to schedule legislation for a full House vote.

But Burrows and Patterson, Pappert points out, “placed hundreds of other legislative items on the agenda ahead of the vote, all but ensuring the bill would not receive a vote before the end of the legislative session and effectively killing it.”

Abbott, who frequently celebrates corporate moves to Texas, has been heavily criticized for his cozy relationship with Silicon Valley. Big Tech companies adamantly support the pro-transgender movement.

Popular Blaze TV host and 2022 Texas gubernatorial candidate Chad Prather took to Facebook, saying, “If Texas ‘conservatives’ headed by Greg Abbott do not prioritize bills like H.B. 1399, they are not conservatives, they are progressives in the slow lane. As governor, I would never make deals with multinational corporations at the expense of our children, EVER!”

Gender transitioning by children came to a head in Texas in the summer of 2019 when the non-biological mother of James Younger, Anne Georgulas, wanted to allow transgender treatments to be given to the then seven-year-old boy.

James and his twin brother Jude were created via in-vitro fertilization. Jeffrey Younger, James’s father, vehemently opposed his former wife on the matter.

“[James] says he wants to be a girl only at Ms. Georgulas’s home,” Younger wrote in a post on a website dedicated to his fight to protect his son.

“When James is with his father, he refuses girl’s clothes, says he is a boy to family and to friends, refuses to play with girls, and engages in typically male play.”

During the bitter custody battle that ensued, “a Dallas judge took away Jeffrey Younger’s say in his son James’ medical, psychological, and psychiatric care, giving that power to James’ mother, who wants to ‘transition’ him into a ‘girl,'” LifeSiteNews reports.

In a last-ditch attempt to save his son, Jeffrey Younger recorded a video with Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton pleading with state lawmakers to pass bill H.B. 1399.

“They want you to think they’re conservative by producing these bills [H.B. 1399], and then they go with the liberal establishment and delay these bills so they are never voted on. So, they can please both masters, you and their liberal controllers here in Austin,” Younger said in the video.

“I’ll tell you how that feels as a father when your son is facing physical castration, chemical castration at a gender clinic: ‘It feels like the Republican Party and the state of Texas government has abandoned your child to the most horrible fate,’” he continued.

The Republican-controlled Texas Senate has now approved two similar bills, SB 1311 and SB 1646. Chairman Burrows and State Rep. Stephanie Klick, chairwoman of the Public Health Committee, have stalled on SB 1646, the Texas Scorecard reports, leaving many to wonder if the Senate bills will be heard in the House.

With less than two weeks left in the legislative session, outrage is brewing among conservatives who are doubting the Texas Republican establishment’s commitment to the people it claims to represent.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief