Outrage in Ireland and throughout Europe has pro-migration rulers on the defensive

by WorldTribune Staff, November 28, 2023

Attacks by migrants, including a horrific stabbing by an Algerian national of women and children in Ireland, have led to massive protests against the continuing stream of migrants being allowed into Europe.

Those who protest the policies are painted by leftists who control many levers of power and many media newsrooms as “white supremacists.” Some on the Left have even said that restricting freedom of speech is a good thing.

Among those fighting back against the Left is UFC champion and MMA legend Conor McGregor, who has expressed his outrage over the response to the stabbing and subsequent protests in Dublin.

A man in his late 40s, reportedly an Algerian immigrant living in Dublin, is suspected of the stabbing of children and women at a school last week, leaving five injured, including a woman and child who were in critical condition.

Protests erupted in the streets of Dublin, which Irish Garda commissioner Drew Harris said were due to a “lunatic, hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology” in a statement to the press.

McGregor, who is from and lives in Dublin, warned “there is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place.”

He took aim at the Irish government for the mass immigration that has gone unchecked in the country, saying that “there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact.”

Protesters said that they “had enough of violence, sex crimes and housing issues caused by migrants.”

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar requested that the public not blame the stabbing attack by a migrant on migration.

“I really would ask people to try and avoid connecting crime with migration. It’s not right,” he stated.

“Yes, of course, people who are migrants might commit crimes,” Varadkar continued. “In a country of 5.3 million people, a few hundreds of thousands of migrants, there are going to be a few of them who commit terrible crimes.”

Irish Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has stepped up to defend the leftist government’s hate speech bill by suggesting among other things that it is necessary to restrict people’s freedoms by censoring gender-related speech that could make some feel “insecure” or uncomfortable.

She said: “When you think about [it], all legislation is about the restriction of freedom. That’s exactly what we’re doing here. We are restricting freedom, but we’re doing it for the common good.”

Protests against mass migration also erupted in Lyon, France after more than a dozen teens were stabbed at a youth festival allegedly by a gang of Algerian nationals.

One of the stabbings on Nov. 19 resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy. Sixteen other teens were injured.

Meanwhile, in London, anti-grooming activist and citizen journalist Tommy Robinson was arrested while attempting to report as a journalist from the city’s March Against Anti-Semitism.

Robinson was detained by a team of Metropolitan Police officers on Sunday, who were filmed dragging him from the protest while simultaneously pepper-spraying him. They claimed that march organizers had expressed “concerns” that Robinson’s presence would “cause fear” and said “he was spoken to and warned on more than one occasion that his continued presence in the area was likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress to others.” He was then arrested for refusing to leave and reportedly has been banned from the city.

Robinson was released from custody on Monday, and confirmed to The National Pulse that he has been charged with refusing to comply with a dispersal order. He says the Metropolitan Police’s leadership initially wanted to remand him in custody until his court appearance in January. His bail conditions include a requirement to stay away from London, effectively banning him from travelling anywhere inside the M25 motorway which surrounds the capital. He denounced the move as a “blatant abuse of my human rights.”

“Robinson’s treatment has intensified accusations of two-tier policing in the British capital. The police have backed anti-Israel protestor’s right to chant ‘from the river to the sea’ – a call to destroy Israel – and rally openly for jihad,” the National Pulse noted. “They have also refused to arrest anti-Israel activists desecrating national war memorials, claiming trampling monuments to fallen soldiers is not against the law. Observers have pointed out such behavior actually violates several common law and statutory offenses, suggesting police did not act because they did not want to.”

Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and… https://t.co/ac6j1GIjXD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2023

“We are restricting freedom for the common good”: Irish Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly says that her government’s hate speech bill is about “restricting freedom,” and censoring views on gender identity if those views create “discomfort.”#gript pic.twitter.com/H7QIT0QHmf — gript (@griptmedia) June 15, 2023

Kathleen Stock at the Cambridge Union – “We Have the Right to Offend”https://t.co/cW3CVeDU2P pic.twitter.com/6BUHgFrQ4n — The Cambridge Union (@cambridgeunion) May 30, 2023

BREAKING: A large protest against mass migration has broken out in Lyon, France The protest is a tribute to Thomas and 17 others who were stabbed a week ago in Crépol by a gang of migrants. This is similar to what unfolded last week in Dublin following a migrant stabbing… pic.twitter.com/pmIXUg1njm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 27, 2023

