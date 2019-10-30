Out of their minds: Media coverage of impeachment frenzy almost double that of Mueller probe

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2019

All impeachment, all the time. The volume of stories pumped out for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s green-lighting of impeachment proceedings surged 73 percent compared to coverage of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, an analysis found.

For Mueller, the key media charted produced 177,649 stories. For impeachment, it hit 308,188 stories, according to a report by Certus Insights.

For Rep. Devin Nunes, the California Republican who has led the fight against the Trump-Russia and Trump-Ukraine investigations, the attacks on the president waged by Democrats and their media allies — for three years running — are all the same.

“I’ve been living this, it’s like Groundhog Day, you know every day,” said the former Intelligence Committee chairman in reference to the Bill Murray movie in which he wakes up day after day and it is always Groundhog Day.

“I’ve been living this for the last three years,” Nunes told the Washington Examiner’s Larry O’Connor for his Examining Politics podcast.

Nunes said that, since President Donald Trump took office, the “Russia hoaxsters” have now become the “Ukraine hoaxsters.”

The latest leftist media targets in the Trump-Ukraine saga? Anyone who in any way questions Rep. Adam Schiff’s latest star witness, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

The leftist media was in lock step in slamming Trump for criticizing Vindman.

Trump tweeted on Oct. 29: “Supposedly, according to the Corrupt Media, the Ukraine call ‘concerned’ today’s Never Trumper witness. Was he on the same call that I was? Can’t be possible! Please ask him to read the Transcript of the call. Witch Hunt!”

Vindman, a Ukrainian refugee who fled to the United States with his family at age 3, is a former infantry officer who has served for two decades in the U.S. Army.

Some of the Trump’s allies suggested Vindman’s Ukrainian roots might cloud his judgment.

“It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense,” said Sean Duffy, a former congressman who is now a CNN commentator. “I don’t know that he’s concerned about American policy, but his main mission was to make sure the Ukraine got those weapons. I understand that we all have an affinity to our homeland where we came from.”

Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said that Vindman felt “confused” because he was “advising two [governments].”

MSNBC personality Nicole Wallace called Fox News’s Laura Ingraham, former Justice Department official John Yoo and Duffy “chickenshit” for daring to question the gallant and brave Vindman for coming forward to testify in Schiff’s secretive impeachment inquiry.

Observers noted that what the corporate media is shoveling is much heavier than “chickenshit.”

Wallace is part of a corporate media cabal which only recently had no problem labeling military veteran Rep. Tulsi Gabbard a “Russian asset” and has for years savaged retired Gen. Michael Flynn.

