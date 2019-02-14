Ousted FBI deputy director McCabe owns key role in Russia probe; Trump tweet mocks

by WorldTribune Staff, February 14, 2019

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said that he launched the agency’s investigations into President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia after speaking with the president following the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

“I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground, in an indelible fashion,” McCabe said in an interview with CBS News that aired in part on Feb. 14. “That were I removed quickly, or reassigned or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace.”

McCabe said he launched the probes a day after speaking with Trump in May 2017.

Trump fired off a pair of tweets blasting the fired ex-deputy director: “Disgraced FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe pretends to be a “poor little Angel” when in fact he was a big part of the Crooked Hillary Scandal & the Russia Hoax – a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey. I.G. report on McCabe was devastating. Part of “insurance policy” in case I won….”

Trump continued: “….Many of the top FBI brass were fired, forced to leave, or left. McCabe’s wife received BIG DOLLARS from Clinton people for her campaign – he gave Hillary a pass. McCabe is a disgrace to the FBI and a disgrace to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In firing Comey, Trump had cited a memo of guidance from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. In his upcoming book, “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump”, McCabe claims that Rosenstein wrote the memo against his wishes and under order from Trump.

“He said it wasn’t his idea. The president had ordered him to write the memo justifying the firing,” McCabe recalled Rosenstein saying at a May 2017 meeting, The Guardian first reported.

In a statement released on Feb. 14, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said McCabe “was fired in total disgrace from the FBI because he lied to investigators on multiple occasions, including under oath. His selfish and destructive agenda drove him to open a completely baseless investigation into the President. His actions were so shameful that he was referred to federal prosecutors. Andrew McCabe has no credibility and is an embarrassment to the men and women of the FBI and our great country.”

