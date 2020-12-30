‘Our freedom is in free fall’: The Orwellian mega media suppression of the Hunter Biden story

by WorldTribune Staff, December 30, 2020

Hunter Biden’s raking in of millions in cash from shady foreigners was documented in a Sept. 23 report by Senate Republicans. The report revealed a series of Treasury Department suspicious activity reports on Hunter Biden from Europe to Asia.

In October, the New York Post first reported on the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop which showed his global financial dealings, including with communist China. A business partner of Hunter Biden also revealed that Joe Biden was involved.

Despite a mountain of evidence, the corporate media, Big Tech and Democrat politicians have coordinated to suppress the scandal.

“Since September, it has been a remarkable combination of blacklisting, promoting the theory of a Russian plot against the Bidens or simply ignoring the story,” Rowan Scarborough noted in a Dec. 27 analysis for The Washington Times.

Leftist news websites only acknowledged the scandal after the Nov. 3 election when Hunter Biden publicly stated that he is under criminal investigation for suspected tax fraud.

The Media Research Center commissioned a poll by McLaughlin & Associates which showed that 36 percent of Biden voters were not aware of Hunter Biden’s scandal and that 13 percent of those said they would not have voted for the former vice president if they had known.

The pre-election report, by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, received coverage from conservative media. From the dominant corporate media, however, it was a total blackout.

“We found that [the Bidens] engaged in potential criminal financial deals across the globe, including China, which created counterintelligence concerns,” Grassley said on the Senate floor. “I think it’s outrageous that the Fourth Estate would choose to ignore facts when they are uncovered by Republicans.”

Committee Democrats responded to the report, which relied on official bank wire transfers, by accusing Johnson of accepting Russian disinformation. Democrats had leaked their Russia conspiracy theory beforehand to leftist news outlets.

“Democrats laundered their unclassified speculation through classified analysis of intelligence reporting to fabricate a veneer of credibility in an effort to shield their claims from public scrutiny. Those false claims were then leaked to friendly media outlets, which reported them as fact,” Johnson and Grassley said.

After the New York Post story appeared, Democrat-aligned former intelligence officers, led by appointees of President Barack Obama, alleged that the laptop was an elaborate Russian plot. No proof of a Moscow-laptop link has emerged.

An open letter, led by former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, “provided the talking point that news media needed to condemn the laptop reporting instead of following it up,” Scarborough noted. Taking their cue from the letter, CNN and MSNBC launched a cacophony of “Russian plot” talking points to try to suppress the story.

Twitter went a step further. It blacklisted the New York Post story altogether. Gatekeepers claimed the messages were the result of a hack, even though there was no such evidence. Facebook limited the article’s distribution.

“For all the attention on foreign election interference, public censorship by domestic groups like Twitter and Facebook was more impactful in shaping the outcome. Big Tech is rapidly becoming Big Brother straight out of Orwell’s ‘1984.’ Its unholy alliance with the federal bureaucracy and elected Democrats poses one of the biggest internal threats facing America today. Our freedom is in free fall,” J.D. Gordon, the 2016 Trump campaign’s national security adviser, told The Washington Times.

