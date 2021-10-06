‘Our County is in big trouble’: Former President Trump warns of war with China

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2021

The communist regime in China is primed to exploit the weakness it sees in Joe Biden and his administration, former President Donald Trump noted on Wednesday.

In a statement released by his political action committee, Trump said:

“Because the Election was rigged, and America now has weak and corrupt leadership, we may very well end up in a war with China who no longer respects the USA. They witnessed firsthand our television generals’ complete surrender to the Taliban with the loss of 13 great Warriors and the handing over of $85 billion of the best and most expensive Military equipment in the World — China and Russia are already reverse engineering the equipment so they can build it for themselves. The only thing the Radical Left Democrats, who are destroying our Nation, are good at is rigging Elections and criminal activity, while always blaming the other side through corrupt prosecutors and prosecutions. Our Country is in big trouble — we better get going fast!”

Trump noted that 2020 election fraud remains front and center for millions of American voters:

“The Unselect Committee of partisan Democrats, and two very weak and pathetic RINOs, should come to the conclusion after spending many millions of dollars, that the real insurrection happened on November 3rd, the Presidential Election, not on January 6th — which was a day of protesting the Fake Election results.”

The Salem Statesman Journal noted in an Oct. 4 report that county clerks in Oregon are being inundated with calls for an audit of the 2020 election.

Marion County Clerk Bill Burgess told the Statesman Journal that requests for audits and canvasses of election results in the county have been coming since June but have picked up in the past few weeks following the Arizona audit.

“People, they’ll come and they’ll start asking the question and then they won’t wait for an answer,” Burgess said. “They’ll start railing away and sometimes with a lot of obscenity and all, too.”

In the 2020 presidential election, voters in Marion County swung to Democrat Joe Biden over Trump by 49.2% to 48%, a margin of 1,870 votes out of 164,308. That was a reversal from the 2016 election when Trump carried the county.

Oregon’s elections are all by mail.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday that he and Trump had “parted amicably.”

Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft said that Pence just needs “to go away.”

“Pence stabbed President Trump in the back when he approved the stolen election results while Trump was speaking to one million supporters at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6,” Hoft noted. “Pence did not even wait until the rally was over. Pence did not even attend President Trump’s final speech before he left for Florida. He went to hobnob with Democrats at the Biden inauguration instead.”

Fmr. VP Mike Pence: “The president and I sat down a few days [after Jan. 6] and talked through all of it. I can tell you that we parted amicably at the end of the administration.” pic.twitter.com/d0l6Yk94At — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 5, 2021

