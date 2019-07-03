Ouch: Swalwell’s poll on banning ‘every weapon of war’ backfires

by WorldTribune Staff, July 3, 2019

California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, a 2020 presidential candidate, conducted an online poll in which he asked respondents if they “support a ban AND buy-back of every weapon of war in America.”

The results were clear — 79 percent said no.

Many observers said the poll was an epic fail for a candidate who has made increasing gun control the main pillar of his campaign.

In presenting the poll, Swalwell tweeted: “Assault weapons have become the firearm of choice in too many mass shootings. We don’t have to live this way — those guns only belong on battlefields. Do you support a ban AND buy-back of every weapon of war in America?”

The two options Swalwell provided for respondents were: “Yes! Australia already has” or “No. We love Guns > Kids.”

In a 24-hour period the final tally of 119,342 respondents showed “No. We love Guns > Kids” received 79 percent of the votes and “Yes! Australia already has” 21 percent.

One response to the poll on Twitter provided what many said was some much-need schooling on the Second Amendment:

“The 2nd Amendment does not apply to semi-auto rifles, nor does it apply to bolt action rifles, pistols, or revolvers. The 2nd Amendment RESTRICTS GOVERNMENT. The technology of the firearm is irrelevant. The restrictions on government remain the same, regardless of the firearm. The Second Amendment was not written to grant permission for citizens to own and bear firearms. It forbids government interference in the right to keep and bear arms, period. The right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Swalwell’s campaign, by the way, has yet to take hold, according to the latest CNN poll. After the most recent debate, Swalwell had zero percent support and was given an asterisk in the poll.

Swalwell insisted that it is still very early in the process.

“Yeah, it’s early. You know I got about four minutes total to talk. Others like the vice president and, you know, people who are polling higher right now talked for about 12 to 13 minutes. My goal was to introduce myself as someone who’s been in Congress for seven years, has been on the Intelligence Committee, has tried to shake things up by leading new members of Congress to Washington,” Swalwell told CNN.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments