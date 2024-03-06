Other Colorado gives Trump big win; ‘Martin Luther King on steroids’ wins NC governor’s nomination

by WorldTribune Staff, March 6, 2024

In what was certainly the most symbolic of Donald Trump’s many victories on Super Tuesday, the former president rolled to victory in Colorado, the first state that had kicked him off the 2024 ballot.

Trump routed Nikki Haley by 30 points in Colorado.

Haley suspended her campaign after winning only in Vermont while Trump cruised to victories in 14 states.

Trump won in Colorado just one day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that struck his name from the ballot.

The Supreme Court, in a 9-0 decision, ruled that only Congress can deny a candidate ballot access. The court restored Trump’s name to ballots in states across the nation and killed other lawsuits still working their way through the courts.

The lawsuits argued the Fourteenth Amendment’s Section 3 “Insurrection Clause” that disqualified certain officials deemed to have committed an insurrection from holding office applied to Trump, despite no court ever holding Trump was guilty of such actions. It was the first time in history that the Supreme Court ruled on the Insurrection Clause.

Without mentioning Haley, Trump said following Tuesday’s results: “”Rarely has politics seen anything quite like this. It is my honor to represent not just the Republican Party but our country in leading it back to health and prosperity.”

Trump called Election Day on Nov. 5 “the single most important day in the history of our country.”

While Trump was cruising to victory in 14 states, the candidate he referred to as “Martin Luther King on steroids” was rolling to victory in North Carolina.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson sailed to victory with 60 percent of the vote, beating out two GOP opponents, lawyers Dale Folwell and Bill Graham, who had spent $1 million of their own money on their campaigns.

Robinson has been under constant fire from the Left for taking a stand against transgender propaganda in schools.

The lieutenant governor responded to the woke mob by making it clear that he would not succumb to leftists demanding that he resign for labeling the promotion of “trangenderism” and “homosexuality” in schools as “filth.”

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson had said. “And yes I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth come see me, and I’ll explain it to you.”

Robinson will face Democrat Josh Stein in the race in November to replace term-limited Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper. Republicans currently have a supermajority in the state legislature.

Runoff for Texas state House leader who pushed Paxton impeachment

Republican Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, who pushed for the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is headed to a May 28 primary runoff against challenger David Covey.

Covey, an oil and gas consultant and party activist, was endorsed by Paxton and former President Donald Trump. Neither candidate could win a majority for outright victory in Tuesday’s race that included retired hairdresser Alicia Davis.

“Let this runoff be a rallying cry for all conservatives across Texas,” Paxton said. “The battle lines are drawn, and our resolve has never been stronger.”

Paxton was acquitted of corruption and abuse of office allegations in a Texas Senate trial in 2023. He blamed Phelan for leading that effort and mounted a political revenge campaign to oust the House leader and others who supported the unsuccessful attempt to drive him from office.

Texas RINO Gonzalez forced into runoff

RINO Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas, who drew a rare rebuke by his own state party last year over breaking with conservatives in Congress on key issues, was forced into a runoff from against conservative challenger Brandon Herrera.

It was Gonzales’s first campaign since the state Republican Party sanctioned him over a voting record that included support for protecting same-sex marriage and new gun safety laws following the 2022 Uvalde school shooting.

Herrera is a gun rights activist who produces YouTube videos. He was among four people challenging Gonzales in the GOP primary. A candidate needs to get more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.

The runoff is May 28.

Combat vet Laurie Buckhout wins GOP primary in North Carolina’s 1st District

Laurie Buckhout, a retired Army colonel who founded a consulting firm, defeated Sandy Smith in Tuesday’s GOP primary in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.

Smith was the GOP’s choice for the district in 2020 and 2022, both unsuccessful bids.

Buckhout will face Democrat Rep. Don Davis in what became a toss-up district after the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a new congressional map. The district has not elected a Republican in more than 100 years but with considerably different congressional lines from now.

The district was represented by former Democrat Rep. GK Butterfield for almost 20 years before he stepped down in 2022 and Davis was elected to the seat.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the district as a toss-up.

Garvey in California runoff with Schiff

Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey were the top two finishers in Tuesday’s primary for the open U.S. Senate seat held by the late Dianne Feinstein.

Leftists were livid at the result, saying Schiff had deliberately elevated Garvey to avoid a showdown with more progressive candidates.

Adam Green, Co-Founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee and a major supporter of Rep. Katie Porter, had harsh words for Schiff’s strategy in the California Senate race.

“Adam Schiff put his own selfishness above democracy by lifting up Republican Steve Garvey, who will now turn out Trump voters in key House races that could determine control of Congress. Katie Porter faced a barrage of negative ads from billionaires and special interests, as Adam Schiff spent millions to prop up a pro-Trump Republican.”

Biden loses American Samoa to … Jason Palmer?

Joe Biden lost the American Samoa Democrat caucus on Super Tuesday to entrepreneur and investor Jason Palmer.

The territory is worth 11 Democrat delegates.

Out of 91 ballots cast in the territory’s caucus, Palmer won 51 and Biden won 40, according to the local party.

“I found out that I had won because my phone started blowing up with friends and campaign staffers texting me,” Palmer said in an interview late Tuesday.

Palmer, 52, said he never visited the territory before the caucus.

“I have been campaigning remotely, doing Zoom town halls, talking to people, listening to them about their concerns and what matters to them,” he said.

Did San Francisco take a right turn?

Voters approved a pair of ballot measures pushed by San Francisco Mayor London Breed which observers say will move the city rightward. The measures require drug screening for welfare recipients and ease restrictions on police officers.

“Enough is enough. We need change,” Breed told a rowdy crowd of supporters at a jam-packed bar in the Hayes Valley neighborhood. The outcome could help Breed as she faces a tough re-election fight in November.

