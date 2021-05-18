OSHA: Employers requiring vaccines may be liable for ‘any adverse reaction’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 18, 2021

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) indicated that employers who require employees to receive experimental Covid vaccines may be held liable for any adverse reactions employees may have to the vaccines.

“If you require your employees to be vaccinated as a condition of employment (i.e., for work-related reasons), then any adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine is work-related,” OSHA said in new guidance issued on April 20 under a “Frequently Asked Questions” section of its website.

“The adverse reaction is recordable if it is a new case under 29 CFR 1904.6 and meets one or more of the general recording criteria in 29 CFR 1904.7,” the OSHA guidance said.

According to America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), products approved for emergency use only “are prohibited from being mandated by federal law.”

“The law is clear. An experimental vaccine cannot be mandated,” AFLDS said. “Any employer, public school, or any other entity or person who mandates experimental vaccines on any human being is not protected from liability for any resulting harm. While vaccine manufacturers may be shielded from liability, your institution is not protected, and neither are you.”

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 shields pharmaceutical manufacturers from any liability due to injuries or death caused by their products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization (EUA) specifically states that individuals must have the free “option to accept or refuse” the vaccines.

Attorneys Mary Holland, president of Children’s Health Defense, and Greg Glaser warned that employers and universities who seek to defy the EUA law and attempt to require such injections of employees and students “are likely to lose if challenged in court.”

Data released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month reveal that, between December 14, 2020 and April 30, 2021, a total of 157,277 adverse events were passively reported to the U.S. government’s primary reporting system (VAERS), including 3,837 deaths and 16,014 serious injuries.

