Organized crime, II: Slap on the wrist for Hunter Biden as DOJ strategy?

by WorldTribune Staff, October 9, 2022

Federal investigators have reported that there is “sufficient evidence” to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making false statements regarding a gun purchase.

The real story, critics say, is that the DOJ will indict Hunter Biden and settle his case with a mere slap on the wrist so it can then claim its planned indictment of former President Donald Trump is not politically motivated.

Whether Hunter Biden will ultimately be charged is up to Trump-appointed United States Attorney David Weiss, individuals with knowledge of the probe told The Washington Post in a Thursday report.

Larry Ward, president of Political Media, Inc. (PMI), noted in a Facebook post: “Do not celebrate Hunter Biden’s looming indictment. The slap on his wrist will be used as a pretext to arrest more conservatives. They will say see, justice is fair, we arrested Hunter Biden. A high-ranking member in the political class of a Third World nation once told me, ‘you first arrest one of your own so no one can attack you for arresting political opponents afterwards.’ ”

Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz said in a Newsmax interview: “Unless they indict Biden Jr., they will not credibly be able to indict Trump,” Dershowitz argued, “but if they indict Biden Jr., Garland will be able to say, ‘look how fair we are. We didn’t go after Trump. We indicted the son of the president and we indicted the man who is going to be running against the president. Fair is fair.’ ”

“This is old news, they could have indicted Hunter a long time ago. … they’re after Trump,” Fox News host Mark Levin said on the Saturday broadcast of “Life, Liberty & Levin”.

Critics believe that any indictment of Hunter Biden will not include the major corruption charges that Hunter’s associate Tony Bobulinski has said include Joe Biden, a.k.a. “the Big Guy.”

A Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant has been obtained by federal investigators against one of Hunter Biden’s Chinese business associates, suggesting that the executive was suspected of acting as a covert agent of a foreign government.

Prosecutors revealed the existence of at least one FISA warrant against Chi Ping Patrick Ho, known as Patrick Ho, in a Feb. 8, 2018 court filing obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Ho was charged on Dec. 18, 2017 with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering related to CEFC China Energy contracts in Uganda and Chad. Ho had been an executive at the multi-billion dollar Chinese energy company prior to his arrest.

Hunter Biden was part of a business consortium that sought a partnership with CEFC in May 2017. A Senate report released last month said that an affiliate of CEFC wired $5 million to Biden’s law firm from August 2017 through August 2018.

In addition to his partnership with CEFC, Hunter Biden also represented Ho during his legal battle.

According to a report from The New Yorker last year, CEFC’s chairman, Ye Jianming, raised concerns with Biden in summer 2017 about a possible investigation into Ho.

The Senate report also said that a shell company affiliated with CEFC called Hudson West III wired $1 million to Biden’s law firm, Owasco, on March 22, 2018.

The payment was designated for “Dr Patrick Ho Chi Ping Representation,” the report says.

The Republican senators who released the report asserted that Biden’s relationship with CEFC posed counterintelligence concerns, in part due to Ye’s links to the People’s Liberation Army and the Chinese Communist Party.

Investigators obtained a FISA warrant allowing them to conduct electronic and physical surveillance of Ho’s property, court documents show.

“The United States intends to offer into evidence, or otherwise use or disclose in any proceedings in the above-captioned matter, information obtained or derived from electronic surveillance and physical search conducted pursuant to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act,” prosecutors said in the Feb. 8, 2018 court filing.

