Opening Day: ‘Our National Past Time has joined a left-wing political movement’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 24, 2020

All players and coaches took a knee prior to the start of the season-opening Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals on Thursday.

The players knelt in protest in front of an empty stadium. MLB has closed all stadiums to fans during their abbreviated 60-game season due to the coronavirus.

MLB has stenciled “Black Lives Matter” on the pitchers mounds in all ballparks during opening weekend.

The players “also saluted Black Lives Matter – a known Marxist organization,” said talk show host Todd Starnes.

“I never thought I would see the day when American men would bow down to Marxism,” he continued. “The Yankees and the Nationals brought great shame upon themselves, their families and their organizations.”

Meanwhile, Washington Times reporter Rowan Scarborough, said in a social media post, that he would no long write his Washington Nationals blog. “Opening Day, unfortunately, our National Past Time has joined a left-wing political movement.”

Scarborough continued:

Kneeling for the anthem and flag is an insult to our country and its sacrifices which go on today far from home.

Kneeling wave was begun by committed leftist Colin Kaepernick. He says he first knelt to point out American “oppression.” July Fourth is a celebration of “white supremacy,” he says. He has worn a Fidel Castro T-shirt.

Black Lives Matter is led by avowed Marxists. Marxism is an ideology that has brought the globe tyranny, misery and mass murder on a colossal scale.

BLM stated goals: end of two-parent families, the police and our military. That’s just a start.

Watch videos of what BLM supporters do on the streets. And what they chant at police. They are not non-violent.

I will retire from MLB fandom and end my Washington Nationals blog. I’ve got Game 7 on ice in my DVR. Can watch anytime.

Will No Name Washington repeat Dolphins’ 1972 unbeaten glory? Not likely

The “No-Name Defense” helped lead the 1972 Miami Dolphins to the Super Bowl title. The ’72 Dolphins remain the only unbeaten team in modern NFL history.

This season, odds do not favor the Washington team winning every game.

The team will, however, have No Name.

Washington will keep its traditional burgundy and gold colors, but the team formerly known as the Redskins will be officially called the “Washington NFL Team”.

The team had been the Washington Redskins for 90 years but was pressured by the cancel culture mob to change it this year.

According to NBC Sports Washington, owner Dan Snyder and coach Ron Rivera are looking for a name that can honor Native Americans and the military.

Names that have been suggested to replace “Redskins” are Washington Warriors, Washington Red Wolves, and Washington Red Tails. Red Tails would be named after the Tuskegee Airmen, the all-Black fighter squadron that became world-renowned for their heroic exploits in World War II.

