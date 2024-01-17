Oops: Cocaine found on Hunter Biden’s gun pouch; DOJ confirms laptop from hell

by WorldTribune Staff, January 17, 2024

Hunter Biden has put a new twist on being loaded.

Five years after Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law-turned-lover Hallie Biden tossed his firearm in a dumpster behind a grocery store in Delaware, FBI officials re-examined the pistol.

Agents removed the sealed Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver from a state police vault to photograph the weapon sometime last year and found white powder on the pouch that held the weapon, a court filing from special counsel David Weiss revealed.

“An FBI chemist subsequently analyzed the residue and determined that it was cocaine,” the 52-page document read. “To be clear,” the prosecution motion added, “investigators literally found drugs on the pouch where the defendant had kept his gun.”

Weiss’s team was responding to a motion to dismiss the gun charges filed last month by Hunter Biden’s lawyers.

In the rebuttal, Weiss’s team recounted evidence showing that Hunter Biden was using illicit drugs at the time he completed a background check to buy the pistol and stated he was not addicted to any illicit substance, committing a federal crime in the process.

Local authorities had recovered the weapon from an elderly man who was sorting recyclables from the dumpster.

A message between Hunter and Hallie indicated Hallie had discarded the weapon about 11 days after Hunter bought it.

Weiss’s team also referenced Hunter Biden’s 2021 memoir “Beautiful Things” in which the first son “made countless incriminating statements about his years-long drug usage.”

“The defendant’s choice to sell a book containing these admissions not only made the government’s case against him stronger but also increased a potential prosecution’s general deterrence value,” Weiss’s team wrote.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice in a court filing on Tuesday also finally admitted what has been known for more than three years. The Hunter Biden laptop from hell is real, it was left by Hunter at a Delaware computer store, and the contents matched what the DOJ obtained from a search warrant of his iCloud.

“Don’t hold your breath for a retraction from Joe Biden (‘It’s a Russian plant’), the #Dirty51 or myriad dishonest media operatives. They blamed Russia when the Bidens knew it was Hunter — and so did the FBI,” the New York Post’s Miranda Devine noted in a post on X.

Hunter Biden is facing three federal gun-related felony charges.

Additionally, he has three felony and six misdemeanor counts pending against him in Los Angeles for allegedly evading $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019.

“Based on the facts and the law, if Hunter’s last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought,” Lowell said last month.

The feds just released the picture of the revolver which @HunterBiden purchased (and, more importantly, the one which Hallie Biden threw into the trash outside of @janssensmarket) from @StarQuest_Shoot. https://t.co/sZdmjukkrC pic.twitter.com/4xECVbI806 — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) January 16, 2024

Joe Biden claimed multiple times that the laptop was a “Russian plant” or “Russian disinformation. ” Joe Biden is a corrupt, serial liar. pic.twitter.com/6AfAls9AAp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 17, 2024

Why do any of the 51 Deep State liars who claimed the laptop was fake still have security clearances? https://t.co/bFfO0FUVs1 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 17, 2024

