‘Only girls can be the mommies. Only boys can be the daddies’: Mister Rogers goes viral — 40 years later

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2023

A 40-year-old video clip of PBS television host Mister Rogers singing about the differences between boys and girls has gone viral and triggered the leftist woke gender ideology crowd.

Fred Rogers, who hosted Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood for more than three decades, is seen in the video singing his song, “Everybody’s Fancy”, about the differences between the biological sexes.

“Boys are boys from the beginning, girls are girls right from the start. Everybody’s fancy, Everybody’s fine. Your body’s fancy and so is mine,” Rogers sings.

Further stanzas of the song include the assertions “If you were born a boy, you stay a boy,” and “Only girls grow up to be the mommies, only boys can be the daddies.”

Zero Hedge noted: “The message was considered entirely wholesome, even up until the show aired its last episode in 2001, yet now in our 2023 reality the message is being labelled triggering and upsetting. Of course, in a world of ‘gender-based care,’ (puberty blockers and child genital mutilation surgery) this little ditty is now ‘offensive.’ ”

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood produced more than 900 episodes in its 31 seasons on PBS.

It would most likely not make the cut in 2023. PBS has actually run a number of programs that support the practice of transitioning children. These programs include “Growing Up Trans” and “Prideland,” in which gay and transgender individuals tell their stories.

PBS even went so far as to produce a show for 3- to 8-year-olds featuring a drag queen, according to Newsweek.

TRIGGER WARNING. ⚠️ This is the most upsetting thing you will see all weekend. pic.twitter.com/eVLPZ3J3RI — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 14, 2023

In a 1980 appearance on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Rogers expanded on the meaning of the song, explaining to some laughter in the audience that it is an important societal responsibility to define gender roles to children.

Mister Rogers knew something way back in 1980 and tried to warn us. We laughed at him because we thought what he said was silly and nonsense. Now we live in a silly and nonsensical reality. pic.twitter.com/pMfUefOR4D — The one who knocks (@__Heisenburg__) January 13, 2023

