One year later the bomber of the Georgia Guidestones, like its builder, remains a mystery

by WorldTribune Staff, July 6, 2023

On July 6, 2022, an explosive device partially toppled the Georgia Guidestones, a mysterious Stonehenge-like landmark regarded as progressive by some and Luciferian by others, located in Elbert County, Georgia, near the South Carolina state line. Due to safety concerns, crews later demolished the rest of the structure that had stood for 42 years.

Who blew up the Guidestones remains a mystery. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is still looking into it.

Built in 1979 by persons unknown, the Guidestones were inscribed with ten so-called “guiding principles,” each etched in stone using languages from around the world. Granite slabs were inscribed with instructions for “the conservation of mankind.”

One part of the Guidestones called for keeping the world population at 500 million or below, while another message directed people to “guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.”

The real name of the person who paid to have the Georgia Guidestones erected also remains a mystery.

According to the Elbert County Chamber of Commerce, in 1979 Joe Fendley, the president of the Elbert Granite Finishing Company Inc., was approached “by a neatly dressed man” about building the monument.

The man identified himself as Robert C. Christian.

“During his visit with Fendley, explained that he represented a ‘small group of loyal Americans who believe in God.’ He said they lived outside of Georgia and wanted to ‘leave a message for future generations,’ ” the Chamber said.

After leaving the meeting with Fendley, Christian went to the Granite City Bank to get a loan for the project. He met with Wyatt C. Martin.

“Christian informed Martin about his plans and the group he was associated with had planned this monument for 20 years. He said the group wished to remain anonymous and revealed to Martin that his real name was not Robert Christian, it was a pseudonym chosen because of his Christian beliefs. After being sworn to secrecy, Christian told Martin his real name and some other personal information so Martin could investigate him properly before the project began,” the Chamber said on its website.

To this day, Martin is said to be the only person who knows the real identity of Christian.

On July 6, 2022, several Elbert County residents reported hearing sounds of an explosion around 4 a.m. When the sheriff’s office arrived at the Georgia Guidestones, they saw that an explosion had destroyed a large portion of the monument.

“It’s sad,” Christopher Kubas with the Elberton Granite Association said. “Not just for Elberton and Elbert County, but I’m sad for the United States and the world. These were tourist attractions, and it was not uncommon for people from around the world to be up here at any given time.”

