‘One of the stupidest events in U.S. history’: Mark Levin mocks latest impeachment

by WorldTribune Staff, February 11, 2021

Arguments raised by Democrat House impeachment managers at Wednesday’s Senate trial of former President Donald Trump is “inadmissible in any court in America” and “has absolutely no legal relevance,” radio and TV host Mark Levin said.

The Senate trial is “one of the stupidest events by some of the stupidest people in American history,” Levin told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“We have a man who slept with a Chinese spy as one of the House Democrat managers,” said the “Life, Liberty & Levin” host, referring to California Democrat Rep. Eric Swallwell. “We have a man in [Rep. Jamie] Raskin [Maryland Democreat] who was one of the most loud opponents in one of the recent past elections of certifying electors.”

Levin continued:

“We have a political party that cheered on Antifa and Black Lives Matter and called federal law enforcement storm troopers. And here they are bringing this Soviet-style case against the president of the United States. Have there ever been this many stupid members of Congress in your life?

“Where’s the evidence that Donald Trump worked with a single one of these individuals or a single one of these groups? There is no evidence. Where is the evidence that anything he said in that speech resulted in the attack on that Capitol? Lindsey Graham has said it, it was in The New York Times, of all places: This was all pre-planned.

“The FBI knew it might be coming. They were tipped off about it. There are many questions. What did the FBI know and when did it know it?”

Levin concluded: “You don’t have the power to prohibit a private citizen, a former public official, from running again with a rogue impeachment, a rogue House, a rogue Senate, a rogue trial … this is a disgrace.”

