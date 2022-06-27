On the road with Justice Clarence Thomas: He’s visited 40 states in his RV

by WorldTribune Staff, June 27, 2022

In a new book, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas notes that 20 years ago he took a friend’s advice and decided to see the USA by RV.

It’s a decision that Thomas has never regretted and becomes especially important given the current climate with leftist activists and TV hosts threatening Supreme Court justices practically on a 24-7 basis.

Previous reporting has mentioned that Thomas likes to take summer trips in his RV, but interviews for the book “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words” released this week, show Clarence and Ginni Thomas opening up about their love of being on the road. They’ve been to nearly 40 states over 20 years, often meeting people who don’t have a clue he’s a judge or that she’s a political lawyer and activist.

And there has never been a better time to get away from the D.C. Swamp.

“Violent left-wing foes of the court have taken to social media to threaten Thomas and other justices for playing a role in shifting decisions to the Right. Some have even posted Thomas’s home address and pushed angry protesters to yell in front of the home,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted a June 27 op-ed on the new book.

And the RV is ready to roll as the threats just keep on coming.

Threats such as this one issued by The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg:

Whoopi: “You better hope that they don’t come for you, Clarence, and say you should not be married to your wife who happens to be white … and you better hope that nobody says, you know, well, you’re not in the Constitution. You’re back to being a quarter of a person.” pic.twitter.com/JApUHxTaB8 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 27, 2022

“Now more than ever, a month on the road looks to be a good thing for the judge and his wife,” Bedard noted.

The book reveals that, during one of their first trips in the motor home, the Thomases couldn’t get the awnings to work. Fellow RVers, most of whom didn’t know whom they were, came over to help. Thomas said it was “like we had a barn raising or something.”

There are also the occasions when Thomas is recognized while out on the road.

“So I’m in there with big truckers, the 18-wheelers. I think it was a Pilot truck stop in Pennsylvania,” Thomas recalled. “And you have to go through a process — you put on your fueling gloves, and you have to kick the tires. I never figured that out, but you do it because you’re a professional. I was walking to pay, and this black trucker comes over. He looks at me, and says, ‘You that judge?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Shhhh! Don’t tell anyone.’ And he said, ‘Wow. You know, I heard you a big rig man like us, but I didn’t think I’d ever meet you.’ ”

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership