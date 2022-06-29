On fire: Trump-backed candidates go 12-0 in Tuesday’s primaries; Zeldin wins NY governor GOP nod

by WorldTribune Staff, June 29, 2022

Candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump ran the table in Tuesday’s primaries in Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Utah.

Trump-backed candidates won 12 races and lost none.

The perfect night puts Trump’s 2022 endorsement record at 144-10.

Meanwhile, in New York on Tuesday, Rep. Lee Zeldin won the GOP gubernatorial primary. Zeldin defeated a crowded field of Republican challengers, including Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Democrat donor Harry Wilson, and Rob Astorino. Trump did not endorse a candidate in the race.

In November, Zeldin will face Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, who became the state’s governor last August after Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace following sexual harassment allegations.

Colorado

Trump-endorsed Rep. Lauren Boebert won her renomination in the Third Congressional District, beating out her primary challenger, Don Coram.

Boebert, a favorite target of the woke Left, said “Freedom wins!” in a tweet after the results were announced.

“I’m thrilled the voters showed their confidence in me to continue being their Representative,” she added. “Hard-working Americans recognize now is not the time to go along to get along, it’s time to stand up and fight for our American way of life. That is exactly what I will continue to do.”

“Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado’s Third District. She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats,” Trump said in a statement.

Also in Colorado, Denver businessman Joe O’Dea won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, beating out his opponent, Air Force veteran Ron Hanks.

O’Dea will take on Democrat incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet in November.

Illinois

All four candidates who earned Trump’s endorsement were victorious.

Rep. Mary Miller, an America First supporter, beat out fellow Congressman Rodney Davis in the race for the 15th Congressional District.

Miller appeared alongside former Trump during a rally in Mendon, Illinois, on Saturday, thanking him for the “historic victory” for life in the Supreme Court on behalf of all “MAGA patriots in America.”

State Sen. Darren Bailey won the GOP nomination for governor.

Rep. Mike Bost won renomination in the Twelfth Congressional District.

In the contest for the 16th Congressional District, Rep. Darin LaHood, who currently represents the 18th Congressional District, triumphed on Tuesday.

Oklahoma

Four candidates endorsed by Trump were winners on Tuesday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt won the renomination with nearly 70 percent of the vote. Stitt is set for a general election contest with Democrat nominee Joy Hofmeister.

In the race for the First Congressional District, Rep. Kevin Hern won in his renomination bid.

Rep. Frank Lucas won his renomination bid in the Third Congressional District.

Rep. Tom Cole won renomination in the Fourth Congressional District.

Meanwhile, Rep. Markwayne Mullin advanced to Oklahoma’s Republican Senate primary runoff to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Mullin reached the Aug. 23 runoff with about 45 percent of the vote, according to the New York Times. In second place is former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon with 17 percent of the vote. Mullin needed to win 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff with Shannon.

Utah

Trump-endorsed Sen. Mike Lee won his renomination bid for U.S. Senate, setting up a November general election matchup with Never Trumper Evan McMullin.

“Senator Mike Lee has done an outstanding job for the wonderful people of Utah. There is no greater voice for our Military, our Vets, Law and Order, or our Second Amendment, which is under total siege,” Trump said in a statement.

Arizona

Former Rep. Matt Salmon announced on Tuesday he is dropping out from Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial primary, roughly one week before early voting begins.

According to Salmon, his polling numbers made clear that his path towards a victory is “no longer a realistic possibility.”

Trump-backed Kari Lake leads in polling by 12 points over Taylor Robson, according to a Trafalgar Group poll released earlier this month.

