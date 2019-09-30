On eve of Chinese Communists’ 70th year in power, Hong Kong activist warns Taiwan

by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2019

Those who believe in Communist China’s “one country, two systems” framework for Hong Kong, Macau and even Taiwan are either spies for the communists or merely naïve, a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist said.

Andy Chan Ho-tin used the term “Chinazi” to describe China and urged Taiwan to side with the Hong Kong protesters as he arrived in Taiwan to take part in pro-Hong Kong demonstrations on Sept. 29.

Chan’s comments were made in an address to pro-independence organizations in Taipei and came as China prepared to mark 70 years of communist rule on Oct. 1.

In his speech titled “Taiwan-Hong Kong alliance against Chinazi”, as reported by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA), Chan likened China to a Nazi state due in large part to its military coercion of neighboring countries and the operation of concentration camps.

Chan cited recent death sentences against two Uighur academics and the plight of some 1 million Muslims held in Chinese re-education camps.

Chan also mentioned a detention center in San Uk Ling, close to the Chinese City of Shenzhen, in which he claimed people are tortured and raped, including minors.

AFP reported on the alleged mistreatment of detainees at the San Uk Ling detention center, saying police brought in 54 people arrested during a recent protest to the remote center, which is usually only used to process illegal immigrants.

Lawyers and local media subsequently reported that 31 people were later hospitalized — six with bone fractures.

“Do Taiwanese people want this?” Chan asked his audience and warned that what happened in Hong Kong could happen in Taiwan.

According to the CNA report, Chan urged the Taiwanese government not to allow entry to Taiwan by the Hong Kong police, their relatives and members of “spy organizations” such as the Chinese Students and Scholars Association because it would undermine Taiwan’s safety.

Chan was arrested and charged in Hong Kong in August in relation to the pro-democracy rallies as he arrived at the airport to attend a JCPAC conference of conservatives in Tokyo. He was released on bail.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, massive protests were planned in an effort to cast a shadow over communist China’s 70th anniversary celebrations, AFP reported.

On Sept. 27, thousands packed into a square on the main island to hear from arrested activists who said they were assaulted and denied access to lawyers and doctors in a detention center near the Chinese border earlier this summer.

