On 20th anniversary of 9-11, Biden (or is it Susan Rice?) is coddling same terrorists

by WorldTribune Staff, September 12, 2021

The Taliban was essential to ensuring the success of the Al Qaida operatives who carried out the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Now, 20 years later, Joe Biden and his team are cozying up to the same terror organization, analysts noted.

Biden “is competing with China to see who can buddy up with mass-killing, girl-raping Taliban,” Rowan Scarborough wrote for The Washington Times on Saturday, adding that “it’s a good time to remember how Afghanistan’s rebirth regime played a crucial role in Al Qaida’s attack on the U.S. on September 11, 2001.”

Fox News host Lara Logan said the current situation is “much worse than anyone realizes.” Logan said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, and top White House adviser Susan Rice “all have blood on their hands” for coddling the terrorists.

On September 11, 2001, the Taliban “provided a network of safe-haven bases for that day, including a recruiting office for Osama bin Laden in Kandahar. Without the Taliban infrastructure, Al Qaida could never have successfully trained and deployed operators,” Scarborough noted.

Scarborough added: “Is there any futurist a decade ago who predicted that on September 11, 2021, Afghanistan’s power structure would look pretty much the same as it did on 9-11?”

If Team Biden “plans to cozy up, perhaps even diplomatically recognize, a band of thugs, it should first re-read the 9-11 commission report. It’s a refresher on how the Taliban was complicit in the horrific deaths of Americans who went to work that day or got on a plane,” Scarborough wrote.

According to the 9-11 commission report:

“Through his relationship with [late Taliban leader] Mullah Omar — and the monetary and other benefits that it brought the Taliban — Bin Laden was able to circumvent restrictions; Mullah Omar would stand by him even when other Taliban leaders raised objections. Bin Laden appeared to have in Afghanistan a freedom of movement that he had lacked in Sudan.” “Al Qaida members could travel freely within the country, enter and exit it without visas or any immigration procedures, purchase and import vehicles and weapons, and enjoy the use of official Afghan Ministry of Defense license plates. Al Qaida also used the Afghan state-owned Ariana Airlines to courier money into the country.” “The Taliban seemed to open the doors to all who wanted to come to Afghanistan to train in the camps. The alliance with the Taliban provided Al Qaida a sanctuary in which to train and indoctrinate fighters and terrorists, import weapons, forge ties with other jihad groups and leaders, and plot and staff terrorist schemes.” “While Bin Laden maintained his own Al Qaida guesthouses and camps for vetting and training recruits, he also provided support to and benefited from the broad infrastructure of such facilities in Afghanistan made available to the global network of Islamist movements. U.S. intelligence estimates put the total number of fighters who underwent instruction in Bin Laden–supported camps in Afghanistan from 1996 through 9/11 at 10,000 to 20,000.” “In addition to training fighters and special operators, this larger network of guesthouses and camps provided a mechanism by which Al Qaida could screen and vet candidates for induction into its own organization. Thousands flowed through the camps, but no more than a few hundred seem to have become Al Qaida members. From the time of its founding, Al Qaida had employed training and indoctrination to identify ‘worthy’ candidates.”

As America marked the 20th anniversary of 9-11, Biden and his team’s “disastrous withdrawal provided global jihadists their greatest victory. Afghanistan is a gathering storm — again,” Scarborough wrote.

Logan also pointed to an “urgent crisis” that is ongoing in the Panjshir Valley of Afghanistan where opposition forces continue to fight the Taliban while Team Biden is allowing Pakistan to carry out “mass killings” including the “beheading of two 12-year-old boys.”

Logan cited Afghan and American sources with “direct knowledge” of what is happening amid the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan as saying the Biden administration has agreed to hand over all aircraft that Afghan pilots flew out of the country to the Taliban.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief