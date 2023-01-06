Oklahoma bill would ban trans treatments for anyone under age 26

by WorldTribune Staff, January 6, 2023

Legislation introduced in the Oklahoma state Senate would block health care providers in the state from administering transgender treatments for any patient younger than 26 years old.

The “Millstone Act of 2023” would make it a felony for health providers to give anyone under 26 puberty blockers, hormones, and trans surgeries.

In convicted of violating the act, the health providers face the possible revocation of their medical license for “unprofessional conduct.”

The legislation was introduced by Republicans state Sen. David Bullard, who last year authored a new state law that prohibits transgender youth from using school restrooms or locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.

The “Millstone Act of 2023” is a reference to a Bible passage that a person would be better off tying a large boulder around their neck to “be drowned in the depths of the sea” than harm a child.

Another Oklahoma bill filed in December aims to bar physicians from providing “gender transition procedures” to patients younger than 21 years old, punishable by a $100,000 fine and up to a decade in prison.

Oklahoma joins nearly a dozen other states seeking to heavily restrict or ban access to transgender treatments.

