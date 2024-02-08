O’Keefe undercover: Illegals being used to enrich NGOs

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 8, 2024
The following was posted by O’Keefe Media Group founder James O’Keefe on Feb. 7:
BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group infiltrates SECRET converted illegal immigrant compound CASA ALITAS Ramada Hotel in Tucson.
This secret operation is funded by Catholic Community Services of Tucson and enriches groups like, “Las Palmas.”
O’Keefe disguised himself as a homeless… pic.twitter.com/RTB4ea86az
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 7, 2024
